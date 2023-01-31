Madison School Board approves summer school pay hike to $40 per hour

Madison summer school teachers will receive an hourly wage of $40 this summer, a raise from the $28 per hour offered last summer, after a 6-1 vote Monday by the Madison School Board.

The one-time pay boost is meant to address staffing shortages, which disrupted summer school last year and kept about 600 students from attending.

“I think that it is important to our scholars that we staff summer school in its entirety, and that we make sure the students that want and need the opportunity to attend summer school have it,” board President Ali Muldrow said.

“I think that last year our inability to staff summer school fully had real consequences for our students and I don’t think we get to ignore that fact and I don’t think we get to do the same thing that we did last year and hope that it produces a different result,” Muldrow said.

The raise can be given within the existing summer school budget, so no new funding was approved Monday. To allow for the change in budget, enrollment this summer will be capped at 4,000 students.

Board member Nicki Vander Meulen motioned to raise teacher pay for the summer instead to $35, and use the remaining $5 an hour for other support staff. She expressed concerns last week that summer school support staff wouldn’t receive this raise, especially special-education assistants, or SEAs.

“The less SEAs, the less disabled students are able to attend summer school. This is an equity issue,” Vander Meulen said.

District officials did not have a financial breakdown of what that proposal would cost Monday night.

Muldrow did not support Vander Meulen’s motion because she believed teachers deserved the full $40-an-hour wage.

“I support this because I’m married to an educator and I know how much it costs for him to teach summer school,” she said. “If you are the parent of small children, you have to put your own kids in day care or camp in order to teach for us. And if you are not making a competitive wage, you’re not making anything, you’re basically working for our district to be able to afford day care.”

Vander Meulen was the only board member to vote for her motion, and the only one to vote against the $40-per-hour wage.

The board previously floated the idea of lowering the hourly rate to $35, but as a cost-saving effort since that rate aligned more with other area schools.

The summer school teacher wage in the Middleton-Cross Plains district this year is $31 per hour. It’s between $28.61 and $35.61 in Sun Prairie, $28 for DeForest teachers who are already district staff and $25 for nonstaff members, between $31.41 and $36.65 in Waunakee, between $30.76 and $46.13 in Oregon, and $27.50 in Stoughton.

The $40 raise for Madison summer school teachers is still less than the average district teacher’s salary during the school year, according to Cindy Green, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning.

“There’s a reason why we want to increase the teacher pay to not only make it competitive and attractive, to recruit and keep our teachers working in the summer. It is also an opportunity to offer them something that is closer to their hourly wage,” Green said.

Hiring for summer school staff across Dane County is already underway, according to Green, since the programs for the summer depend on the amount of staffing.

Staffing remains a top concern of the school district. Several staff members spoke to the board on Monday about the burnout teachers continue to feel and the substitute shortages that further exacerbate things.

The board discussed the issues at length, including concerns about central office staff and other district staff stepping in to substitute teach in classes.

“People have left, be it central office or teachers, because they’re having to sub. And then they go to another district and then they’re having to sub over there, too,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. “So it’s a fact.

“How are we going to retain the people that we did just hire?” Jenkins said. “That’s why it’s going to be very important for us to invest in our staff moving forward. That just has to be number one.”

