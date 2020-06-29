Madison School Board approves removing police from schools

Starting this fall, Madison's four main high schools will no longer have police officers stationed inside them.
The Madison School Board on Monday voted unanimously to cancel a contract with the Madison Police Department for the school resource officers, or SROs.
School Board President Gloria Reyes said the decision to cancel the contract is effective immediately.
The city is also working on legislation to end the contract. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said during a news conference last week that she and 11 City Council members — a majority of the council — plan to introduce a resolution on July 14 to terminate the contract before the beginning of the school year.
Reyes said ending the contract is a school board decision, and "We just made it."
Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said the city resolution is needed to ensure the school district is not on the line for paying out the rest of the contract. Without council approval, the district could still be forced to pay for the officers. But Paulsen said she expects the city will honor the district's request to terminate.
Calls to remove SROs from Madison's high schools have been ongoing for years, but support for the action intensified in recent weeks after the nationwide protests against police brutality and racism prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Local protesters have demanded removing the officers, even painting "Police free schools" in giant yellow letters on West Dayton Street outside of the Madison School District Building.
Previous backers of SROs — including Madison Teachers Inc. and Reyes, a former Madison police officer — have recently changed their stance on the issue. MTI said it supported removing police provided the district increases counselors, social workers, nurses and psychologists in the high schools.
Reyes said she originally wanted to phase out the contract over a longer period of time, but the community has demanded faster action.
"There comes a time when a leader, a professional, has to listen — particularly during challenging times — to reassess and change direction depending on the will of the people," Reyes said. "This is one of those times."
Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said the end to the SRO program was disappointing given that "school resource officers have played an instrumental role in maintaining a safe learning environment" at the city's four public high schools.
Wahl said SROs worked "seamlessly" with school staff, and developed relationships with students, teachers and other staff that allowed them to better solve problems.
"It’s disappointing that the program appears to be ending, without recognition of the real work that the SROs have done or understanding of the consequences that will follow their removal from the schools," Wahl said.
Reyes thanked the officers who were stationed within Madison's schools. She said they helped the schools by "compassionately addressing the complex challenges our students face every day."
But board member Ali Muldrow noted that Black students are disproportionately cited and arrested in school. She said the district needs safety solutions that work for all students, not just white students.
"African American students have been exposed to the harshest punishments available in our community over and over and over again," Muldrow said.
Board members plan to form a subcommittee to develop an alternative safety plan that could be implemented by the fall, but details were not discussed Monday.
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt tried to add an amendment that would have directed district administration to report to the board by Aug. 20 with a safety plan for the upcoming school year that details who will respond to critical incidents, but the amendment could not be added because Monday's decision was only on whether to maintain or cancel the contract itself.
Under the terms of the contract, the earliest it was supposed to end was after the 2020-21 school year, a city attorney previously said. It's unclear what mechanism allows it to be canceled early. The district's interim legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what allowed the school board to terminate.
