Madison School Board approves removing police from schools

"It’s disappointing that the program appears to be ending, without recognition of the real work that the SROs have done or understanding of the consequences that will follow their removal from the schools," Wahl said.

Reyes thanked the officers who were stationed within Madison's schools. She said they helped the schools by "compassionately addressing the complex challenges our students face every day."

But board member Ali Muldrow noted that Black students are disproportionately cited and arrested in school. She said the district needs safety solutions that work for all students, not just white students.

"African American students have been exposed to the harshest punishments available in our community over and over and over again," Muldrow said.

Board members plan to form a subcommittee to develop an alternative safety plan that could be implemented by the fall, but details were not discussed Monday.