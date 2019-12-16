Madison School Board approves purchase of $4 million building for special ed programs

Despite concerns from some about segregating students with disabilities, the Madison School Board on Monday narrowly approved the $4 million purchase of a South Side building to house some of the district’s special education programs, with some conditions.

The board voted 4-3 to buy the 30,000-square-foot office building at 333 Holtzman Road to house four “intensive intervention programs” now located in a leased building on Olin Avenue. About three dozen elementary and middle school students are enrolled in the programs.

Conditions include not expanding the programs to high school students until a study of effectiveness is done, creation of a plan for sustainable energy for the building and a requirement that a playground be built.

Martha Olsen, assistant director of special education student services, said the building will give students a customized space, classrooms, a cafeteria and eventually a playground. She said it is a big step up from the current facility on Olin Avenue, where students share the building and parking lot with other tenants who provide services for adults, including a drug clinic.

“It’s not our space, we have to rent,” Olsen said. “Please, give them a place that feels like a school. They deserve it.”