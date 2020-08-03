Madison School Board approves members, plans for safety and security committee

A group that will examine safety and security in the Madison Metropolitan School District high schools has its charge and membership.
The School Board approved both Monday, two weeks after it initially discussed the proposed Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee. The new 24-person group comes just over a month after the board voted unanimously to remove school resources officers from the district’s four comprehensive high schools.
The committee’s charges are:
- Review information regarding the 2016 Ad Hoc committee, which discussed the future role of SROs
- Consider safety and security systems that would remain the same, be revised or changed. Assess what needs to be in place when schools reopen.
- Consider resources needed to support safe schools and reallocation of resources
- Review and make recommendations on board policies regarding safety, security and police involvement, including expanding a policy to include details of required police involvement and the relationships with the Madison Police Department
- Recommend alternatives to exclusionary practices
Two weeks ago, the committee was set to include 14 people and not have the exclusionary practices bullet among its charges. But board member Ali Muldrow asked that the committee include disproportionality in its discussions, and other board members asked that the membership be expanded to ensure all high schools were well-represented.
According to the plan approved Monday, board member Savion Castro and board president Gloria Reyes will co-chair the committee. They will be joined by two students, two staff members and one parent from La Follette; two staff members from each of Memorial and East; and one staff member, one parent and one student from West.
Community members on the committee include former Madison police chief Noble Wray, former Madison police officer and School Board candidate Wayne Strong, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, Lorrie Hurckes-Dwyer of the Dane County Time Bank, Bianca Gomez from Freedom Inc., Martha Siravo from Madtown Mommas, Vanessa McDowell and Eugenia Highland from the YWCA, Yanna Williams of Dear Diary and Madison Teachers Inc. executive director Ed Sadlowski.
Five staff members will provide administrative support: chief of high schools Mike Hernandez, La Follette principal Devon Larosa, director of safety and security Mark Brown, cross systems support coordinator Gina Aguglia and coordinator of progressive discipline Bryn Martyna.
The committee’s meetings will be open to the public, though are likely to be virtual amid the ongoing pandemic. The first meeting will be Aug. 13, with five meetings planned through Sept. 24. They will report to the board on Oct. 8, with a brief update Aug. 31 as well.
