Madison School Board approves keeping staff health insurance providers, adding deductibles

Amid a global pandemic that has schools closed across Wisconsin, the Madison School Board voted for as much continuity as possible in changes to staff health insurance plans Monday night.

Board members voted unanimously Monday, with Ali Muldrow recused, to keep Dean and GHC as health insurance providers and add a deductible along with premium increases. The other plan under consideration would have also had premium increases, but would have avoided a deductible by moving from GHC to Quartz.

The changes will go into effect July 1, but staff needed the vote to help build the budget, with a plan to unveil draft budgets ahead of the April 27 board meeting.

The second plan would have saved $9 million over the next four years, staff reported, which could have been directed to other programs and initiatives. But the uncertainty surrounding health care in the current environment prompted board members to opt for stability, something Madison Teachers Inc. had pushed for when the options came out earlier this month.