Madison School Board approves higher employee health care premiums, adding deductibles

Looking to provide stability in health care during the new coronavirus pandemic, the Madison School Board opted Monday to keep its current health insurance providers but introduce deductibles and have employees pay more in premiums instead of switching providers, which could have netted $9 million in savings.

During a virtual meeting, the School Board approved changes to the district's health care plans to offset $4.6 million in premium increases from its health insurance providers.

To save money, the board chose to stay with the two current providers — Dean Health Plan and Group Health Cooperative — but put in place a $100 deductible for singles and a $200 deductible for families.

District staff had offered another solution to closing the funding gap by dropping GHC and picking up plans through Quartz, which used to be a provider for the district until 2017.

Switching providers would not require deductibles, and favorable, locked-in rate guarantees Quartz was proposing also could have resulted in $9 million in savings over the next four years, which board member Ananda Mirilli said was a significant amount of money that could be reinvested in other areas.