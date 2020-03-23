Madison School Board approves higher employee health care premiums, adding deductibles

Looking to provide stability in health care during the new coronavirus pandemic, the Madison School Board opted Monday to keep its current health insurance providers but introduce deductibles and have employees pay more in premiums instead of switching providers, which could have netted $9 million in savings.
During a virtual meeting, the School Board approved changes to the district's health care plans to offset $4.6 million in premium increases from its health insurance providers.
To save money, the board chose to stay with the two current providers — Dean Health Plan and Group Health Cooperative — but put in place a $100 deductible for singles and a $200 deductible for families.
District staff had offered another solution to closing the funding gap by dropping GHC and picking up plans through Quartz, which used to be a provider for the district until 2017.
Switching providers would not require deductibles, and favorable, locked-in rate guarantees Quartz was proposing also could have resulted in $9 million in savings over the next four years, which board member Ananda Mirilli said was a significant amount of money that could be reinvested in other areas.
But several board members said they wanted to provide stability for the three-quarters of employees who receive health insurance from GHC and not force them to switch primary care physicians during the public health crisis.
"Moving the majority of our teachers and staff on insurance during a pandemic isn't the wisest," said board member Nicki Vander Meulen.
In addition to deductibles, employee contributions to premiums will double for most people, meaning a teacher who now pays 3% of an HMO plan will pay 6% after the changes take effect July 1.
For a family HMO plan through GHC, a teacher can expect to pay about $90 a month next school year compared with about $45 a month currently.
To offset higher insurance costs, district staff recommended employees pay more toward premiums regardless of whether the board chose to keep or switch providers.
The changes will net $5.6 million in savings, which is $1 million more than was needed to cover the increased premium costs.
To conduct its meeting Monday, the district used a video conferencing platform for board members to deliberate from their homes and get questions answered by central office staff. The meeting was live-streamed on the district's YouTube page, and it will likely be the format for the foreseeable future.
While changes to health insurance were a time-sensitive matter to vote on, another big item — whether to go to referendum in the fall — that had been scheduled for Monday's meeting was pushed back.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said "given everything that the community is dealing with," the board felt it wasn't the right time to take a vote on authorizing two referendums for the November ballot.
Board members had planned to make a decision Monday on ballot questions asking taxpayers for potentially $317 million to renovate the high schools and build a new elementary and for possibly $33 million in additional operating costs. The vote is being rescheduled for next month, LeMonds said.
In other action, the board OKed a $30,000 contract for a consulting firm — Burns Van Fleet — to help Superintendent-hire Matthew Gutierrez transition into the position June 1 by conducting an internal review of district departments.