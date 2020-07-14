Madison School Board approves capital, operating referendums for Nov. 3 ballot

Of the other $37 million, about $6 million would cover the consolidation of Capital High School, currently split into east and west locations, into the Hoyt School building, with renovations to that facility.

It would also pay for the expected $25-30 million construction of a new elementary school, which would allow Nuestro Mundo to move out of its leased building in Monona. The new school would either house Frank Allis students while allowing Nuestro Mundo to move into that building, its former home, or be used for Nuestro Mundo.

Finally, $2 million was added earlier this spring to the plan to cover environmentally focused projects like water use and renewable energy along with wellness spaces and health-based learning environments.

MMSD executive director of building services Chad Wiese said the high schools are “long overdue for this work” and he was excited about the long-term impact it would have on Madison.

“Decades from now, I hope that our community will look back on this School Board and the work that this team has done and we will have a long-lasting legacy going forward,” Wiese said.

