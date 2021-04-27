Madison School Board approves $840K for virtual Madison Promise Academy this fall

The Madison Metropolitan School District will pay $840,000 next school year to fund a new virtual academy.

While signs point to many students back in classrooms by the fall, MMSD officials found that for a small subset of students, virtual learning during COVID-19 worked well. That inspired the creation of the Madison Promise Academy for 2021-22, open to 200 to 250 students in grades 6-12.

The new virtual learning option will be considered an alternative option for secondary students, with students still being considered members of their comprehensive attendance area high school. That distinction as a learning option rather than an entirely new school was key to its support from some School Board members, who approved the funding on a 6 to 1 vote, with Nicki Vander Meulen voting against.