Madison School Board approves $840K for virtual Madison Promise Academy this fall

The Madison Metropolitan School District will pay $840,000 next school year to fund a new virtual academy.
While signs point to many students back in classrooms by the fall, MMSD officials found that for a small subset of students, virtual learning during COVID-19 worked well. That inspired the creation of the Madison Promise Academy for 2021-22, open to 200 to 250 students in grades 6-12.
The new virtual learning option will be considered an alternative option for secondary students, with students still being considered members of their comprehensive attendance area high school. That distinction as a learning option rather than an entirely new school was key to its support from some School Board members, who approved the funding on a 6 to 1 vote, with Nicki Vander Meulen voting against.
“This is just for one year,” board member Cris Carusi said. “If this is going to become a more permanent program, it comes back to us next year with a complete plan following board policy for starting new magnet schools or new programs like that.”
The funding will cover an administrator for the school and up to seven teachers, all of whom will teach exclusively online. That differs from the current state of affairs, when teachers are instructing students in the physical classroom and online concurrently.
Students would take their core classes online but attend school in-person for some electives like music or drama classes, under the current plan.
MMSD director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray is expected to update the board later this summer with more operational details, along with information about options for grades 4K-5. Vander Meulen said she couldn’t support spending the money on something without more details.
“It’s a good idea to have something for virtual learning,” she said. “The problem is I don’t think we have enough information to spend $840,000 of taxpayer money.”
Vander Meulen also expressed concerns about providing services for students in special education, but McCray assured her that “we are working in concert with the schools to provide all of the services that students would normally have.”
Whether the long-term plan mirrors what MPA will be next year, board member Savion Castro said he anticipates virtual learning in some form will continue.
“Looking forward I think, being realistic, this will have to be a permanent fixture in our district,” Castro said. “I think there are a lot of good opportunities here should we do it right.”
