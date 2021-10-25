Madison School Board approves $538 million budget with 9% tax hike on average home

“I firmly believe that this change to the (behavior education plan) is the right thing to do and at the same time I’m hearing concern at the school level that, while this change is a good thing to do, we’re making it at a time when our schools are understaffed,” Carusi said. “At many schools, social workers and psychologists are filling in for other staff vacancies and they have less time to support students who may be facing trauma or otherwise might need help.”

Local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. is in favor of any decision that will keep students in classrooms, but union members also have concerns regarding the staffing issues Carusi mentioned, union president Mike Jones said.

“The union is prepared to support the moratorium on suspensions at the elementary level provided the school district is prepared to provide the resources needed to support the needs of our young scholars,” Jones said.

Board member Chris Gomez Schmidt also said she is in favor of the moratorium but mentioned staffing concerns as well. Board members Nicki Vander Meulen, Ananda Mirelli and Savion Castro spoke in favor of the moratorium, as did board president Ali Muldrow.