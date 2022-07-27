Madison School Board approves 3% base wage increase for staff in 5-1 vote

The Madison School Board voted 5-1 Wednesday to approve a 3% base wage increase for staff for the coming school year, only two thirds of what local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. asked for at the start of wage negotiations.

Board members Laura Simkin, Savion Castro, Chris Gomez-Schmidt, Nichelle Nichols and board vice president Maia Pearson voted to approve the 3% increase while board member Nicki Vander Meulen voted against the increase. Board president Ali Muldrow recused herself from the vote.

“Our teachers deserve 4.7%, nothing less,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. “Because I believe in our staff and I would like to keep our staff, I have to vote no.”

Simkin and Gomez-Schmidt said they are in favor of reopening negotiations if a surplus is discovered in the budget. Gomez-Schmidt pointed to the 0% increase in the revenue limit for public schools by the state biennium as a main limiting factor in the district’s ability to reach the 4.7% base wage increase requested by MTI at the start of negotiations.

MTI president Mike Jones said he is disappointed in the decision and noted that the district's inability to reach the 4.7% increase requested could impact staffing and hiring for the coming school year.

"We're going to be planning for a school year knowing we're going to be down staffing-wise with no discernable plan by the district to increase hiring, we're going to have to make some tough decisions on our end," he said.

Proposals met with silence

According to a memo, posted in the Madison School District’s BoardDocs webpage ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, the district administration’s wage negotiation team told the union that a 3% wage increase for all staff was their final offer on June 10, and again on July 1.

MTI responded to both of those notices with proposals for ways the district could reach the 4.7% base wage increase requested for staff and remain within the budget, which was passed by the School Board in June. But, those proposals were met with silence from district administration, MTI president Mike Jones said.

"Which is frustrating," Jones said. "4.7% we knew was going to be a challenge, but when you're seeing all of the other districts around you and all of the urban districts in Wisconsin able to do it, it makes you wonder."

The Milwaukee School Board unanimously approved a 4.7% base wage increase for all staff in the district at the end of April, the largest increase in more than a decade for the district, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Kenosha School Board and Green Bay School Board also unanimously approved a 4.7% base wage increase for staff in March for the coming school year. The Oshkosh Area School District also approved a 4.7% wage increase for all staff in January.

In Dane County, the Marshall School District plans to give certified staff a 4.7% increase for the 2022-2023 school year; McFarland will offer all staff a wage increase of roughly 6.1%; a 4.7% increase was offered to staff in the Verona Area School District but the increase is dependent on the passage of a fall referendum; the Waunakee School Board approved a 4.7% base wage increase for teachers and a 4.7% wage increase for all staff; and the Wisconsin Heights School Board voted to extend a 4.7% base wage increase to all employees.

3% in the adopted budget

The Madison School Board voted 6-1 in June to adopt the district’s $561.3 million preliminary budget for next school year, which included a 3% base wage increase for all staff, amid ongoing wage negotiations between the teachers union and the district.

Teachers and staff in the Madison School District have objected to a base wage increase lower than 4.7%, what many school districts in Dane County and around the state are offering for the coming school year as inflation compounds financial uncertainty.

Negotiations began in May with MTI requesting a 4.7% base wage increase — the annual inflationary amount and the maximum allowed in bargaining under Wisconsin’s Act 10 law. The district offered a 2% increase — not including additional wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes.

In the budget adopted by the district in June, that base wage increase offered by the district had grown to 3% for all staff through bargaining, along with a 2% increase specifically tied to experience and educational attainment for teachers.

MTI, along with teachers and staff had previously warned of a staff exodus if the 4.7% increase was not met. More than 300 staff members submitted their intent to resign or retire from the district during the July regular board meeting.

"It's disappointing because we're all trying to be on the same page in terms of doing what's right for our kids and our families and our community but that involves recognizing people's labor ... and putting your money where your mouth is if you're going to say 'We value our workforce,'" Jones said.