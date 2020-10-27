Madison School Board approves 2020-21 budgets

The Madison Metropolitan School District has its 2020-21 budget — two of them, in fact.

The Madison School Board approved one budget Monday night in case voters approve the Nov. 3 operating referendum and another if they reject the $33 million measure.

The final property tax rate will depend on the outcome of the operation and capital referenda next week, but if both fail, the rate would drop from $11.10 per $1,000 of property value last year to $10.55 per $1,000 of property value. If both questions are approved, the rate would increase to $11.13 per $1,000 of property value.

It was a unique budget year, with staff and board members facing unprecedented uncertainties in June when they approved the preliminary budget. Normally, what passes in June is almost exactly what is approved in the final budget, which must be passed by the end of October.