Madison School Board approves 2020-21 budgets

The Madison Metropolitan School District has its 2020-21 budget — two of them, in fact.
The Madison School Board approved one budget Monday night in case voters approve the Nov. 3 operating referendum and another if they reject the $33 million measure.
The final property tax rate will depend on the outcome of the operation and capital referenda next week, but if both fail, the rate would drop from $11.10 per $1,000 of property value last year to $10.55 per $1,000 of property value. If both questions are approved, the rate would increase to $11.13 per $1,000 of property value.
It was a unique budget year, with staff and board members facing unprecedented uncertainties in June when they approved the preliminary budget. Normally, what passes in June is almost exactly what is approved in the final budget, which must be passed by the end of October.
This year, however, the board took a more conservative approach in June, removing expenditures like wage increases for staff, only to partially put them back in this month as revenue forecasts improved and a potential state budget cut did not come to fruition. District officials also froze hiring for 60 vacant positions over the summer.
The district had already cut $8 million from the 2019-20 budget in its early proposals before the pandemic.
The wage increase in the final budgets, at a cost of $5 million, are through the “steps and lanes” system that rewards staff for longevity and professional development. There is also a 0.5% increase in base wage in the “passing referendum” version of the budget, which is below the maximum 1.8% base wage increase that state law would allow, which Madison Teachers Inc. had pushed for in recent weeks.
The disagreement led to a non-unanimous budget vote, with Nicki Vander Meulen voting against the final packages. She had earlier stated that she would vote against a budget without a 1.8% base wage increase for staff pay, but did not speak during Monday night’s meeting.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins praised the budgets, specifically mentioning supporting equity programs while also being conscious of the unknowns still ahead as the pandemic continues. Those equity programs include investments in the Early College STEM Academy, a new literacy curriculum and planning for a full-day 4-year-old-kindergarten pilot to launch in 2021-22.
Board member Cris Carusi also warned of the potential “perfect storm” in coming budgets of property value decreases, lower enrollment and less state aid, which would cause an “excruciatingly” challenging budget without the operating referendum and hard decisions even with a successful referendum.
“I think we all wish we could be doing more for our staff right now,” Carusi said. “If we don’t face that perfect storm in the coming fiscal year, I do hope we are able to come back and do more for our staff in the next budget.”
For now, she said, she hoped the board could make other decisions to alleviate stress for staff, including a vote earlier in the meeting to apply for a state waiver from the Educator Effectiveness evaluation requirement.
Board member Ananda Mirilli said the lack of a maximum base wage increase was not for a lack of support for staff, but instead what the board felt it needed to do to avoid layoffs or other measures.
“We are really trying to prevent a much worse outcome in the near future,” Mirilli said. “That has been a decision that I don’t take lightly.”
