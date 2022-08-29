Madison School Board approves $2-per-hour wage increase for education assistants

By a 6-1 vote, the Madison School Board on Monday approved a $2-per-hour wage hike for education assistants for the coming school year, or less than half the $5 local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc. and advocates for hourly staff had asked for.

The boost will use up the district’s entire $1.4 million fund balance for staff wages this school year, increasing the starting wage for education assistants from $16.44 to $18.44 per hour.

District administration and the School Board are still hoping to get to the requested $5 hourly increase during a special Sept. 19 meeting, according to a Monday memo to the board from Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

Board members Laura Simkin, Savion Castro, Chris Gomez-Schmidt, Nichelle Nichols and Nicki Vander Meulen, and board president Ali Muldrow voted to approve the increase; board vice president Maia Pearson voted against it.

Pearson said she supports the increase but voted no because there is not yet a clear path to get to the $5 increase.

Vander Meulen disagreed.

“Two dollars is not acceptable for our staff, our (special education assistants) and our educators. I am voting for this for one reason and one reason only — because there is a path for increase that will be discussed Sept. 19,” she said.

Castro said the full $5 raise could create on ongoing structural deficit of roughly $7 million.

“I think that we’re going to have a conversation with the community about how we want to fund education here in the coming years,” he said.

Before the vote, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Kathy Rezac, a special education assistant, or SEA, who said she has worked for the district for 20 years and makes less than $20 per hour, appealed to the board and district administration to raise hourly wages $5 per hour for SEAs as requested at the start of wage negotiations in May.

“I’m not respectfully asking anymore; I’m begging you,” she said. “Our students’ education, safety, mental health and happiness are our ongoing priorities. With the ongoing staff shortages and the increased workload that we’ve been forced to endure, it not only impacts our safety, mental health and happiness, it impacts our students as well.”

She said morale among staff is at an “all-time low” and asked the district to stop saying it appreciates staff but to instead show them they are appreciated with a $5 hike.

“(SEAs) are the ones that have a direct effect on so many of our students, and yet we don’t hear their voices in enough places,” said Martha Siravo, co-founder of the group Madtown Mommas and Disability Advocates. “The things that you guys decide to fund shows our students, our teachers and our community what you value.”

District officials have repeatedly noted there was no increase to revenue limits in the state’s biennial budget — a main reason they’re unable to hire more staff to support special-needs students or pay the current staff higher wages.

“We have been given a very regressive budget by our state, but we’re working and this board is working very hard,” Jenkins said Monday. “I stand by them, and I’m happy to be here with them to make sure we see our path forward.”

Legislative Republicans have defended their decision to keep revenue limits flat by noting Wisconsin schools will be getting $2.3 billion in federal COVID relief aid, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds. Madison is anticipating its share will be roughly $66.7 million.

School officials have not laid out how they plan to spend that money but say using it for ongoing expenses, such as hiring more staff or increasing wages, could create a fiscal cliff once the one-time dollars run out.

Monday’s vote came one month after the board approved a 3% base wage increase for all staff for the coming school year, two-thirds of what was sought by MTI for teachers at the start of negotiations. Teachers also get automatic raises for seniority and degree-attainment on top of that.