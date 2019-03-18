For the second meeting in a row, protesters against school-based police officers forced the Madison School Board into a closed room Monday night, where the board approved changes to the district's disciplinary policy.
Spearheaded by social justice organization Freedom Inc., about 30 protesters began chants such as "If we don't get it, shut it down" about an hour and a half into the public comment period. People pulled out a banner, pounded on the speaker's podium and got past district security guards to get on the empty stage where the board usually conducts its business.
"I'm very disappointed we had to leave, but I know we had to," said board member Gloria Reyes.
As happened Feb. 25, board members and district staffers went into a closed room for the rest of its business as the chanting went on for more than half an hour.
The board discussion and debate was streamed from the closed room into the auditorium where the meeting started, but it was unclear when the body took up its business in the closed room as members were already speaking when the stream started working.
While a pending contract to continue the school-based police officer program was not on the agenda, protesters said they would show up at board meetings until the officers are removed from the four comprehensive high schools. This school year is the last year of the current three-year contract.
In the closed room, the School Board voted 5-1 to adopt changes to the Behavior Education Plan, or BEP, such as new sanctions students could face for incidents such as recording fights or bringing hard drugs to schools.
The policy guides corrective and disciplinary action for bad behavior and puts an emphasis on alternatives to out-of-school suspensions and expulsions.
In its fifth year of use, the BEP was introduced as a way for the district to move away from "zero tolerance" in favor of proactive and corrective approaches to addressing misbehavior.
The BEP has five levels of response for discipline, starting with in-classroom correction and incrementally introducing support staff interventions, in-school and out-of-school suspensions, and expulsion as the severity of misbehavior grows.
One change will create a tiered response to "inappropriate touching" that differentiates discipline based on what part of someone's body is touched without consent.
Another revision revamps how possession of marijuana is disciplined versus harder drugs.
The current policy treats all drugs the same based on whether they are below or above a 1-gram threshold, meaning a student with less than a gram of marijuana could face the same punishment as a student with an equal amount of heroin, which is much more potent.
The change will treat a gram or less of marijuana the same, but increase the disciplinary response for smaller amounts of harder drugs.
Another revision calls out discipline for students who record and post to the internet videos of fights, regardless of whether the participants consider it "play fighting."
The revisions seek to simplify the document and add more visuals intended to make it easier for families and parents to understand. They will take effect in the 2019-20 school year.