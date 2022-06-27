Madison School Board adopts $561 million budget 6-1, amid ongoing wage negotiations

The Madison School Board voted 6-1 Monday night to adopt the district’s $561.3 million preliminary budget, a 4.3% increase over the previous year, amid ongoing wage negotiations between the teachers union and the district.

Board members Chris Gomez-Schmidt, Nichelle Nichols, Savion Castro and Laura Simkin, board vice president Maia Pearson and board president Ali Muldrow voted to adopt the budget and board member Nicki Vander Meulen voted against.

Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ second budget would fund mental health supports for students and early literacy programs, expand full-day 4-year-old kindergarten and hike taxes on an average Madison home by 2.2%.

An average home valued at $376,765 could see a property tax increase of up to $106, meaning the school portion of the tax bill would be roughly $3,926 in December, compared with $3,820 this past year.

The district’s total property tax levy would increase 2.77% over the previous year, to roughly $366.8 million.

Wage negotiations

Teachers in the Madison School District have objected to a base wage increase lower than what many school districts in Dane County and around the state are offering for the coming school year as inflation compounds financial uncertainty.

Negotiations began in May with local teachers union, Madison Teachers, Inc., requesting a 4.7% base wage increase — the annual inflationary amount and the maximum allowed in bargaining under Wisconsin’s Act 10 law. The district offered a 2% increase — not including additional wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes.

In the budget book adopted by the district on Monday, that base wage increase offered by the district had grown to 3% for all staff, along with a 2% increase specifically tied to experience and educational attainment, known as steps and lanes, for teachers.

"I understand that the state has put no money into education," Vander Meulen said ahead of the vote, "However, anything less than 4.7% is a pay cut. ...Not passing the 4.7% (cost of living adjustment) means we are not representing the staff to the best of our ability, therefore I will be voting no."

Muldrow noted that the wage increase was the highest offered to teachers and staff in years. But some staff feel that isn't enough to keep them in the district.

Jen Greenwald, a grade 3 teacher at Muir Elementary School, told the board on Monday that she is resigning from her position at the Madison School District for many reasons, one of which was feeling undervalued financially by district administration, among many other reasons that she listed as she addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Union president Mike Jones said Monday that negotiations over wages will continue for both teachers and hourly staff members, who requested a $5 per hour increase in their pay to account for heightened inflation. Negotiations, in years past, have lasted into the fall when the budget is finalized, he said.

Based on data collected by the union, Jones said he anticipates more employees will leave the district and fewer candidates will apply to the district if competitive wages aren't offered.

Fiscal responsibility

Jenkins and board member Gomez Schmidt called the budget fiscally responsible.

"Tonight's budget reflects the opportunities that we're trying to give to our students in many ways," Jenkins said. "Without receiving any funding, zero, from the state, we put together a budget that still reflects and values our staff."

"Currently, you're looking at 4.7% from many districts around, but this board stepped up and worked with us to get to a point where we're offering 3% up front and we're maintaining our commitment to steps and lanes. So some will see an average of 5% increase and other slightly more," he continued.

Ross McPherson, the district's chief financial officer, noted that the most recent state biennial budget was the first time since the revenue limit was introduced that the Legislature did not include a revenue limit increase for public K-12 education.

He signaled concern regarding a potential funding cliff once Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, run out. Legislative Republicans have defended their lack of increase in state funding by noting the $2.3 billion in federal COVID relief aid that will be offered to Wisconsin's K-12 schools.

"It is bittersweet that this 3% increase for staff is the largest in (Madison School District) history and it does not meet the rate of inflation, but we still managed to fully invest in steps and lanes," board member Savion Castro said. "This was not an easy final budget document to get to I suspect it may not be final still tonight."

Other board members recognized that wage negotiations will continue and the pay increase offered to staff could change before October, when the School Board’s final budget vote is scheduled to take place.

"To me, it's not a done or completed conversation," Nichols said. "We will continue to do what we can. We know that retention is so key, hiring and attracting new folks to our district is so key. Compensation doesn't make up for all of that but we know compensation is critical."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.