Madison School Board adopts $530 million budget amid state funding uncertainty

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to do as a district thanks to the referendum, thanks to voters, thanks to local taxpayers in terms of full-day 4K, early literacy, in terms of investing in restorative justice and equity to a greater extent as a district,” School Board president Ali Muldrow said.

“But you have to take very seriously the implications of the current conversation around education as a part of the state budget — that is a very demoralizing conversation," Muldrow added. "Because the budget that Republicans in our Legislature are trying to put through is not prioritizing our educators and our young people in any way, and it’s disappointing.”

The district budget assumes a $100 per pupil increase in the state-imposed revenue limit — the combination of general aid and property taxes. But the GOP state budget holds the limit flat — something which could punch a $2.7 million hole in Madison's budget. The district also assumed a $0 increase in per pupil state aid but the Republican budget cuts per pupil aid statewide by $17.6 million.