Madison School Board adopts 2 budgets contingent on referendums' outcome

The Madison School Board adopted two different budgets Monday as it awaits the outcome of a pair of referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot, and both budgets include pay raises for staff.
If the referendums succeed, all teachers and staff will receive a 0.5% increase to their base wages and, on average, another 2% raise from a salary schedule that the board temporarily froze this summer.
If voters reject the referendums on Nov. 3, staff who are due a raise under the salary schedule, which rewards experience and education, will still receive it, but base wages will stay flat.
“This is not a budget that I love, but it’s a budget we’re forced to have as the result of circumstances outside of our control,” board member Cris Carusi said during Monday’s meeting.
She said she had hoped the board would have been able to better compensate teachers, but worried that too many outliers she called a “perfect storm” could affect the district’s financial standing.
“We all wish we could be doing more for our staff right now,” she said.
Board member Ananda Mirilli echoed Carusi and added that the budgets are an effort to balance financials, prevent layoffs and provide a sense of stability in the district despite unpredictable circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both budgets passed on a 6-1 vote, with board member Nicki Vander Meulen voting against.
“The MMSD budget failed to provide a cost of living adjustment and that is not OK,” Vander Meulen said in an email after the meeting adjourned. “One CANNOT be pro-student and anti-teacher funding. Our teachers were not asking for a raise they were asking for the money they were due.“
Both spending plans will restore some teacher raises put on hold over the summer, potentially avoiding a lawsuit. Madison Teachers Inc. claimed the move was illegal.
The board in June froze raises from a part of the district’s salary schedule that rewards staff for the length of time worked in the district, after it was assumed $7.6 million in state aid would not come through because of the pandemic-ravaged economy. The board also rejected a bump to base wages — holding wages flat for the start of the academic year.
That assumed $7.6 million shortfall hasn’t materialized because the Legislature has not yet decided whether a budget repair bill, which adjusts state spending to meet a constitutional obligation to balance the state budget, is necessary.
MTI said the board’s vote to freeze salaries in June violated teacher contracts that were already signed.
Both proposed budgets adopted Monday unfreeze the salary schedule and provide back pay, but do not provide the maximum base cost-of-living wage increase of 1.8% that MTI sought in mediation last week with the district, which would add roughly $4.7 million to the district’s tab.
Monday’s vote ended a difficult budget process. The district expected a funding gap even before the pandemic and implemented cost-saving measures, such as changes to employees’ health insurance plans and the elimination of roughly 60 vacant staff positions. The global health crisis only added to the strain by upending operations and tacking on more costs.
“COVID-19 shook us to the point where we had to rely on other (funding) sources. ... Economically, we’ve taken a hit,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said during Monday’s meeting. “We’ve done work to put ourselves in a better position, but it’s not over yet.”
The district is required by state law to adopt a final budget before the end of October. But without knowing the outcome of the referendums, the board passed two budgets to account for the combined success or failure of a $33 million operating referendum and a $317 million capital referendum.
