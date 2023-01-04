Madison School Board: 1 contested race, 1 incumbent running unopposed in spring election

There will be at least one new face on the seven-member Madison School Board this spring.

Two candidates filed nominating papers for Seat 6, currently occupied by Chris Gomez Schmidt, who decided not to seek reelection.

For Seat 7, incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen faces no opposition.

Tuesday was the deadline for filing nominating papers for the April 4 election.

Facing off to replace Gomez Schmidt will be Blair Feltham, a former Madison teacher, and Badri Lankella, a computer engineer and former Madison City Council candidate.

According to her LinkedIn page, Feltham is an equitable multi-level systems of support coordinator for the Sun Prairie School District. Before that, her LinkedIn page says, she was with the Madison School District for just more than seven years, working as a high school social studies teacher, pathways learning coordinator and coach.

In her campaign announcement, Feltham said her experience in the Madison School District gives her a leg up.

“I’ve been working to make the schools our students deserve since I started as a teacher in (the Madison district),” she told the Wisconsin State Journal.

She thinks the district can improve in several areas, including by limiting class sizes, protecting planning time for staff and improving curriculum.

“Peeps who know me know my refrain: Teaching and learning is complex, uncertain, interpersonal and social work,” she said. “A lot of the trends of the past 20 years in education, not just in Madison but around the nation, do not comport with that reality, and it’s bad for the young people in schools who we are supposed to love, care about and nurture.”

The State Journal was unable to reach Lankella for comment.

Lankella twice tried unsuccessfully for a seat on the Madison City Council, running in 2019 and then applying to be appointed to a vacant seat in 2020. His LinkedIn page says he is the regional director for the North South Foundation, the CEO of Indie Innovators LLC and president of BNLSoft Corp.

In his campaign for City Council, Lankella said safe bus routes and neighborhoods were important to him, as was creating a “competitive school system.”

A third term

If Vander Meulen is reelected, it would be her third term on the board.

She was first elected in 2017, unseating a longtime board member, and now serves as the board clerk.

“I’m not as stressed out,” she said of running unopposed this time around. “I think it helps incredibly that I can focus on my platform, I can focus on what I want to change and what is working well. Because there’s a lot in (the district) that does work well, but I can’t just focus on the well, I have to focus on both.”

Vander Meulen describes herself on her website as the first openly autistic School Board member in the country. She has been a supporter of students with disabilities during her time on the board, as well as of other marginalized students.

As a criminal defense attorney, Vander Meulen wants to continue to prioritize transparency. She said during her 2020 campaign that she would like meeting agendas posted earlier, and she wants the board to have fewer closed sessions.

“We have a duty and responsibility to every one of those students, and every one of those parents and every one of those teachers and staff to be open as possible,” she said. “And I think we can do that, I think (the district) is in a strong position, but we need to make our priorities known and focus on our people.”

Copeland case

After the board’s December review of the firing of Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland was postponed due to a meeting-notice problem, Vander Meulen went to Facebook, sharing an email in which she requested to see the new meeting notice and physically sign all meeting notices going forward.

“School Board business must be open and transparent,” she said in the post.

Copeland was later reinstated.

This time around, Vander Meulen said in her reelection announcement that her focus is also on retaining teachers and staff, increasing student involvement in school policies and funding special education.

Over the summer, Vander Meulen was the only board member to vote against a 3% increase for district staff, saying it wasn’t high enough to match inflation. And when custodians were left out of a $5-per-hour pay raise for support staff this fall, Vander Meulen said it would be one of her top priorities going forward.

Staggered terms

Madison School Board members serve staggered, three-year terms. The board’s election system is unusual in that members are expected to represent the entire district and can live anywhere within its boundaries, but must choose to run for specific seats on the board, rather than all appear on one ballot with those getting the most votes winning seats. The system means that in cases in which there are, say, three candidates for two seats, one of those candidates is essentially assured of winning before any votes are cast.

There will be no spring primary for School Board seats because primaries are only held when three or more people are running for a seat.