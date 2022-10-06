Madison public charter school mostly mum on gun found in employee's backpack

A state-authorized public charter school in Madison initially refused to work with police after a student found a gun in a school employee's backpack, according to a recently released police report, and the employee refused to answer questions about the incident.

Police ultimately closed their investigation of the June 1 incident involving Milestone Democratic School teacher Art Richardson, saying they did not have enough evidence that Richardson knew he had the gun in his backpack and after Richardson put off speaking to them and then cut off communication entirely.

Knowingly bringing a firearm into a school is a Class I felony under state law, punishable by up to three and a half years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

Sean Anderson, the school's leadership liaison and co-founder, said in an email that "school leaders were fully cooperative with the Madison Police Department throughout the investigation."

"Within 24 hours of receiving the report, the School’s Governing Board held an emergency meeting and directed school leadership to file a report with the police," he said.

Prior to that, however, a parent who had been notified of the gun's discovery alerted police, who called the school on June 2 and were told by administrator Sarah Wilkening that school leaders would be meeting with their attorney that night and the school would not yet be providing any information, including Richardson's name, according to the police report released Aug 26 under a public records request and shared with the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday.

Police say the school formally reported the incident the next day. Anderson said it was reported the night of June 2 after the school's board met.

According to the report, video surveillance from the school showed Richardson sitting with and going into the backpack at least once in the lobby area of the school, where students were working on a mural toward the end of the school day on June 1. He then left it there unattended and a student found the gun in Richardson's backpack.

Witnesses differed on whether the gun was easily seen in the backpack or if had fallen out, with one student alleging there had been an ammunition clip with bullets in it, according to the report. After overhearing students talk about the gun, Wilkening put the backpack into a locked office and Richardson later locked it in his vehicle, according to the school and police report.

Richardson did not respond to requests for comment from the State Journal, and school officials have said he forgot the gun had been in the backpack and has a concealed-carry permit.

Police made multiple attempts to get in touch with Richardson in person and by phone beginning June 7, according to the police report. He eventually agreed to speak with police with his attorney present but then informed them on June 13 that he would not.

Richardson was put on paid leave after the gun's discovery, school officials told parents in June. Anderson declined to say whether the school required Richardson to speak with police or was disciplined in connection with the incident.

Milestone serve grades six through 12 and students up to the age of 21 and opened in fall 2020 after receiving a charter and seed money through the University of Wisconsin System's Office of Educational Opportunity. It enrolled 44 students last year, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

Milestone bills itself as being "designed by youth for youth." It does not give out traditional letter grades, allows students to develop their own "personal learning plans" and gives students and staff equal voice in the school's administration.

The director of the Office of Educational Opportunity, Vanessa Moran, did not respond to email and phone messages seeking comment about the June 1 incident, and Anderson declined to say whether the incident resulted in any sanctions from Moran's office.