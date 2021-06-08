Madison Promise Academy will feature honors courses, tutoring online

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s new virtual program this fall will include honors courses and tutoring options in core subjects.
District director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray presented more details about the Madison Promise Academy, which will accept 200-250 students in grades 6-12 this fall, to the School Board Monday. The creation of the new learning option comes more than a year after all students moved to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to build on lessons learned throughout that experience.
“It would be a tremendous loss for us to abandon virtual learning,” School Board president Ali Muldrow said. “We have to give parents and families and kids the option to navigate what works for them as people, as individuals and as human beings.”
Even as the district implemented an in-person learning option this spring, nearly one-third of K-12 students stayed home to continue learning virtually, including 40% of secondary students.
Administrators are expected to push for it to become a permanent option in the district with increased enrollment in future years. While the board approved $840,000 in next year’s budget for MPA, some board members have stressed they are only approving it for next year at this point.
“I think this plan we’re being presented is a really important part of having an exit plan (from the pandemic),” Cris Carusi said. “I’m a little more concerned about this piece where we might be starting a long-term virtual program as an equity strategy.”
While MPA will be limited to grades 6-12, some elementary students are expected to have a virtual option as well, though few details are available.
“We are still working and we are trying to find what is the best option for our elementary students,” McCray said.
At MPA, the district is expected to contract with a vendor that would provide social-emotional learning lessons, a variety of organizational learning tools like note-taking highlighter functions and text-to-speech capabilities and closed captioning.
“We are really leading with that social-emotional piece,” McCray said.
Students enrolled at MPA would be able to access co-curricular activities like sports and clubs through their attendance area school, and could switch back to in-person instruction at the end of a semester.
Tutoring will be available in science, English, social students and math five days of the week. The school will have a program manager for student support and another person dedicated to parent engagement.
The staff will feature seven teachers and one program leader.
