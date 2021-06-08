Madison Promise Academy will feature honors courses, tutoring online

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s new virtual program this fall will include honors courses and tutoring options in core subjects.

District director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray presented more details about the Madison Promise Academy, which will accept 200-250 students in grades 6-12 this fall, to the School Board Monday. The creation of the new learning option comes more than a year after all students moved to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to build on lessons learned throughout that experience.

“It would be a tremendous loss for us to abandon virtual learning,” School Board president Ali Muldrow said. “We have to give parents and families and kids the option to navigate what works for them as people, as individuals and as human beings.”

Even as the district implemented an in-person learning option this spring, nearly one-third of K-12 students stayed home to continue learning virtually, including 40% of secondary students.