Madison Promise Academy enrollment period begins

Enrollment in Madison Promise Academy, which will be a dedicated virtual school for 200-250 students, is open until Aug. 6. The district created the option following a year of virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic that came with plenty of challenges.

The school will differ from what students and families experienced during the pandemic, however. Teachers will be dedicated solely to online students rather than a mix of online and in-person instruction like they were this spring during concurrent learning.

“A lot of our students are really thriving in the online environment, so what we want to do is we want to make sure that as a district we are providing those options to our families to be able to just do that,” MMSD director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray told the School Board in April. “We have to design a program that will be like none other in Wisconsin and we can do that.”