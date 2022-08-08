Madison police propose stationing neighborhood officers around 4 main high schools

The Madison Police Department is proposing to assign a police officer to the neighborhoods around each of Madison's four main high schools after a spate of high-profile violent incidents at or near some of the schools last school year — the first fully in-person year since the Madison School Board removed officers from inside the schools .

Police Chief Shon Barnes' 2023 budget proposal, released July 22, asks for funding to reinvigorate the city's longtime neighborhood policing program by assigning one officer each to the neighborhoods around East, West, Memorial and La Follette high schools.

The number of officers assigned to the program has been cut in recent years as the department has struggled to meet the need for regular patrol services.

Separately, the School Board in June 2020 voted unanimously to end a decades-long partnership with police that placed an officer, known as a school resource officer, in each of the four main high schools. The decision came at the height of racial-justice protests in Madison and around the world sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but also after years of aggressive lobbying by the local social justice group Freedom Inc..

Barnes, who supports school resource officer, or SRO, programs, said it was not his intention to debate the board's decision, but "I have heard from neighbors, neighborhoods and stakeholders that there is a need for safety, enhanced police focus and outreach efforts" in the areas around the high schools.

"I am not suggesting any direct school involvement or inside-of-school involvement on behalf of the MPD," he writes in his budget proposal memo. "What I am proposing is the enhancement of police officer support to the neighborhoods and areas immediately surrounding our four public high schools."

School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district was "indeed aware" of the police department proposal, but that "these are not SROs, nor is their assignment related to a request from (the district)." He declined to say directly whether the district supported Barnes' proposal.

The district "continues to prioritize the safety and security of our schools, and values our collaboration with the city of Madison Police Department," he said in a statement. "During the 2021-22 school year, the majority of student-involved altercations on our campuses originated from conflicts starting in the community and later continuing when back on school property. We know how intervention can provide the best outcomes for all students, and we support efforts by MPD, and other community partners, to ensure safety and security continues for our students when not on school grounds."

The School Board did not respond to emailed inquiries asking whether it supported Barnes' proposal. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who backed the School Board's 2020 decision, "doesn't discuss these requests in advance of the executive budget," her chief of staff, Mary Bottari said. City Council President Keith Furman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The mayor and council would have the final say on the Police Department's 2023 budget.

Data on whether the schools and the areas around them have become more dangerous have been muddled or unavailable, and neither the district nor police immediately pointed to any Monday that might paint a more accurate picture. Members of the public in favor of SROs have tended to point to their absence last year as a main factor in the spate of violent incidents, while those opposed to SROs tend to blame such incidents on stress and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board in March created its second school safety committee since removing the SROs. It continues to meet. Among the first committee's 16 recommendations, adopted by the board in February 2021, were required debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to a school to examine, among other things, "what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement."

Barnes said in his memo that the high school-area neighborhood officers would:

Establish relationships with neighborhoods, students and their families to address crime and reduce fear and concerns about crime.

Create prevention programming and conduct problem-orientated policing activities in designated school zones.

Establish partnerships with businesses and other stakeholders in designated school zones.

Serve as a communication liaison between the affected community and the entire MPD.

Provide immediate response to safety threats in designated school zones.