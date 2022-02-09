Madison police called for off-campus, lunchtime fight between East High School students

Madison police were called to respond to an lunchtime fight between East High School students Wednesday near the Milio's parking lot off campus, but students began to dissipate just before officers arrived, according to the school's principal.
While only a few students were involved in the physical altercation, roughly 30 students were "actively" watching, East High School interim principal Mikki Smith said in an email to parents.
"It is critical for students to understand how, being a bystander or goading on participants, is unsafe, unhelpful and can cause the situation to become more volatile," Smith said.
A district spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether anyone was seriously injured in the fight and what consequences participants faced.
As soon as school staff learned of the fight, they requested police respond to the area, Smith said. School security staff secured entrances to East High School, and students returning from lunch had to enter through the school's welcome center.
Staff intercepted the students involved in the fight and required that they be supervised before entering the school, Smith said. Staff contacted the students' families to discuss their involvement in the fight.
Smith said some of the students made "serious verbal threats" on campus before the fight. She said students would face consequences for making those threats, but did not specify what.
Smith noted that some students were simply ordering food, not watching or goading others into fighting.
"The vast majority of (students) are not involved in these events," Smith said. "Some were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time today and that is unfortunate and unfair."
The fight follows "several weeks of calm" at East High School, Smith said, noting Wednesday's incident left her "disappointed."
Police have responded to fights inside and outside East High School this school year, including one in which police deployed pepper spray to break it up.
At La Follette High School Jan. 13, a group of students reportedly beat a classmate so badly that he will need dental reconstructive surgery. One student has been arrested and charged with felony substantial battery for the fight.
