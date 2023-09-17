The popular planetarium shows at Vel Phillips Memorial High School are set to return in October, and the facility’s director is excited.

“It’ll be amazing to have the kids come back in, especially when it’s their first time ever and they walk out going, ‘That was the coolest thing ever’ and they just want to come back,” Ben Senson said. “Those comments show how they’re clearly inspired and engaged.”

After hosting 26,000 people last year alone, the planetarium, which uses projectors to simulate the day and night sky on its domed ceiling, shut down in May for some updates.

Since then, student field trips and public shows have been paused, and astronomy classes have been taught in a classroom, rather than in the planetarium.

Construction crews added fire protection, an office space and new lighting. Since its opening in 1966, the space has been one of only a few planetariums in schools around the state, hosting student field trips, public shows and astronomy classes.

Construction delays postponed public shows that had been scheduled for later this month, but the shows are expected to resume in October.

If you go Tickets for public events are available for purchase in advance and at the door. Madison residents: $6 Nonresidents: $9 Details: www.madison.k12.wi.us/planetarium

Senson is eager to return to the space. Although he has been the planetarium’s director for only about a year, he has more than three decades of experience in astronomy.

“This is my favorite place on the planet, right after home,” he said. “It’s so amazing.”

But for now, the 67 seats on the floor of the planetarium are covered by blue tarps, while the telescopes and projection equipment sit in a corner of the school’s library. Much of the rest of the school is a construction zone, too, part of districtwide renovations funded by a 2020 operating referendum.

Senson is chipping in personally, too. At $600 to $700 each, there wasn’t enough funding to replace the 10-year-old planetarium seats that are starting to show wear and tear.

Instead, Senson turned to the sewing machine with an idea for a headrest cover that could slip over each of the existing seats. Seven prototypes and countless trips to the fabric store later, he created a template that worked and sewed each of the 70 headrest covers himself.

“They’re double stitched and everything,” he said with a laugh.

Although the updates to the planetarium are more practical than cosmetic, Senson has more improvements in mind for the future.

MMSD's planetarium brings the sky to laptop screens during pandemic "It seems to have been well-received and fun to see some of the familiar faces that I see on a regular basis at the planetarium," said director Geoff Holt.

The digital projector that brings the stars and sky to life on the domed walls of the planetarium will need to be replaced in the next year, he said. It’s only the second projector that’s been used since the planetarium opened more than 50 years ago. The original — grey, big and slightly dusty — is still housed in the high school.

New shows

Senson also is bringing new shows to the planetarium for the monthly public events. He said one show will be an immersive storytelling experience that explores the sky through the seasons, and another will discuss how humans can protect Earth and space.

The final new show, called “Living the Balance,” will focus on how Native Americans understand space, rather than the traditional Greek or Roman interpretations that still influence much of modern astronomy.

“I’ll have to let the video speak for itself,” Senson said. “It’s all Native produced, a Native script, it’s Native spoken and has Native art. It’s gorgeous.”

At the delayed show now scheduled for October, attendees will learn about telescopes and explore the constellations found in the autumn sky. Senson said this show is offered every fall and then again in the spring.

Outside the planetarium itself, Senson is trying to bring attention to the impacts of light pollution.

He led an effort to declare a local dark sky night in Madison this spring, in conjunction with the International Dark Sky Week that takes place every April. Some municipalities in Dane County encouraged residents to participate, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a proclamation recognizing the effort.

By next year, Senson is determined to have all of Dane County participate in a dark sky night that will ask people to voluntarily turn off their lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“I want to recognize that dark skies are valuable. Responding to the heavens is humanizing, builds empathy, all kinds of wonderful things,” he said.