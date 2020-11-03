Madison on Election Day: Musician Darren Sterud

“There was a big line but it went quick and everybody there was really cool,” Sterud said. “I felt the same energy I feel today, even though I’m not voting.

“I actually asked if I could have another ‘I voted’ sticker and they said no.”

Since the 2016 election, Sterud spent some time looking at history. It made him take a more balanced view about the night’s results.

“I’m not getting anxious about a result tonight,” Sterud said. “Presidential elections are never really decided on Tuesday, right? We look at exit polls and unofficial numbers, and we as voters and pundits on the news project the winner.”

It did seem like everybody was participating. They all felt better about that.

“I couldn’t find any friend or acquaintance that wasn’t voted,” Bartell said. “You’re supposed to follow up with your friends and make sure they voted, and everyone I contacted was like, ‘Yeah. I voted weeks ago.”

