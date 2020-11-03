Madison on Election Day: Memorial High School senior Maggie Di Sanza

As a progressive, Di Sanza said the stakes are high Tuesday. Even though Biden was near the bottom of her list of preferred candidates in the primary — which she couldn’t vote in — she’s looking forward to what she hopes are four years of “step toward more progressive administrations in the future.”

It’s not only that it’s Di Sanza’s first chance to vote that has made this year’s election so significant.

“One thing that is so different about today, just in terms of the young people I’ve interacted with, there is so much at stake,” she said. “There’s always so much at stake in any election, but today it feels unique.”

She and some of her peers will gather in a Zoom tonight for a results watch party to “have a community during a really frightening time.”

As of Tuesday morning, she was feeling optimistic about the Madison Metropolitan School District referenda, and “incredibly cautiously optimistic” about a Biden victory given her analysis of 2016 polls compared to 2020.

As long as that happens, there’s one other thing she hopes goes differently in future elections.

“I think that in the future I’d like to vote on Election Day,” she said. “With the pandemic it’s not as simple, but I think voting on Election Day is fun and it kind of makes you feel like you’re a part of history immediately.”

