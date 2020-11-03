Madison on Election Day: Maggie Di Sanza

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
Maggie Di Sanza has been “pretty politically engaged” for years.
So when the 18-year-old Memorial High School senior dropped her first-ever ballot into the ballot box at the City Clerk’s office Saturday, “it was really excellent” to feel the excitement and get her “I voted” sticker.
In the days since, the excitement has given way to anxiety.
“I’ve just been very nauseous and queasy, honestly,” Di Sanza said Tuesday morning. “I’ve been trying to do work to distract myself, but I’m in a lot of political groups.”
Even school, which is in session virtually Tuesday, wasn’t an escape, as her morning government class talked about election predictions, “which isn’t the best way to avoid thinking about that.”
She’s continuing her advocacy throughout the day, anyway, making get-out-the-vote calls for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin even as she attends classes on Zoom.
Support Local Journalism
“I’ll be turning down the volume and making some phone calls to people,” she said.
As a progressive, Di Sanza said the stakes are high Tuesday. Even though Biden was near the bottom of her list of preferred candidates in the primary — which she couldn’t vote in — she’s looking forward to what she hopes are four years of “step toward more progressive administrations in the future.”
It’s not only that it’s Di Sanza’s first chance to vote that has made this year’s election so significant.
“One thing that is so different about today, just in terms of the young people I’ve interacted with, there is so much at stake,” she said. “There’s always so much at stake in any election, but today it feels unique.”
She and some of her peers will gather in a Zoom tonight for a results watch party to “have a community during a really frightening time.”
As of Tuesday morning, she was feeling optimistic about the Madison Metropolitan School District referenda, and “incredibly cautiously optimistic” about a Biden victory given her analysis of 2016 polls compared to 2020.
As long as that happens, there’s one other thing she hopes goes differently in future elections.
“I think that in the future I’d like to vote on Election Day,” she said. “With the pandemic it’s not as simple, but I think voting on Election Day is fun and it kind of makes you feel like you’re a part of history immediately.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!