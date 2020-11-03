Madison on Election Day: Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes

The Cap Times staff is talking with a dozen or so Madisonians on Tuesday to share how they are feeling on this unprecedented Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
Anxiety is the theme of Gloria Reyes’ Tuesday.
Whether the Madison School Board president is thinking about the outcome of the presidential election nationally or the $350 million school referenda on the ballot in Madison, she’s stressed. But she’s also hopeful, especially about voting by the Latino community.
“(It is) reassuring to me that people, first-time voters, people who haven’t voted in a few years, are going to be out there voting today,” Reyes said Tuesday morning. “I am optimistic about the engagement and how this pandemic and our current president has highlighted the importance of voting and our voices.”
As a co-chair for the Wisconsin Latinos Con Biden, Reyes said she sent Spanish-language texts to Latino voters around the state and was heartened by their responses. Now, with that work over, she and her family are preparing for Tuesday night and what comes next.
That includes she and her 15-year-old daughter being concerned about how a Donald Trump victory would affect Madison, as well as if there would be any extremist group action if Joe Biden wins.
Reyes called Election Day 2020 a “critical time” for the country with especially “high stakes” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and highlights other disparities in the country. She believes a Biden-Harris administration would change the tenor and help the country with a “comprehensive plan” to move past the pandemic, and that’s helping her overcome the anxiety.
Locally, she’s excited to hopefully help steer school budgets with more funding in them in the coming years and see renovations to the district’s four comprehensive high schools. Both of those would come with passing referenda, even as Reyes acknowledges the challenge of asking people to pay more during a time of financial hardship.
“I realize we’re asking our taxpayers to continue to invest in our public schools, it’s a big ask,” she said. “However that is the only way that we are going to be able to come out of this crisis ahead and to ensure that we are continuing to educate our children.”
While she cast her ballot via mail about a month ago, Reyes said she and her family are making sure they all get their votes counted.
“My family and I, we usually go and vote together and that has totally changed this year,” she said. “Most of us all did our absentee ballot. For those who didn’t, we’re checking on our family members to make sure they have a ride there.
“It’s a very important election for our family and everybody.”
