Madison on Election Day: Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes

That includes she and her 15-year-old daughter being concerned about how a Donald Trump victory would affect Madison, as well as if there would be any extremist group action if Joe Biden wins.

Reyes called Election Day 2020 a “critical time” for the country with especially “high stakes” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and highlights other disparities in the country. She believes a Biden-Harris administration would change the tenor and help the country with a “comprehensive plan” to move past the pandemic, and that’s helping her overcome the anxiety.

Locally, she’s excited to hopefully help steer school budgets with more funding in them in the coming years and see renovations to the district’s four comprehensive high schools. Both of those would come with passing referenda, even as Reyes acknowledges the challenge of asking people to pay more during a time of financial hardship.

“I realize we’re asking our taxpayers to continue to invest in our public schools, it’s a big ask,” she said. “However that is the only way that we are going to be able to come out of this crisis ahead and to ensure that we are continuing to educate our children.”

While she cast her ballot via mail about a month ago, Reyes said she and her family are making sure they all get their votes counted.