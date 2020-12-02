Madison mulls safety plans for police-free schools, including student-led oversight panel

“We have significant racial disparities,” Gina R. Aguglia, a social worker and student and staff support employee within the district, said during a recent committee meeting. "That is something that MMSD continues to look at and think critically about every day. … The hope is to see all of these things that we’re putting into place to impact those significant racial disparities."

The School Board established the Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee made up of teachers, parents, union leaders, community and school board members over the summer to explore alternate methods of maintaining safety in Madison’s schools, after the board voted to remove Madison police officers, known as school resource officers, from buildings. The committee’s focus is to recommend budget and policy items to the School Board for a vote.

In July, the Madison City Council affirmed the School Board's decision, which came in the wake of local and national protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Local activist group Freedom Inc. has called for the removal of SROs from Madison schools for years, but School Board president Gloria Reyes, a former police officer, supported the program until Floyd's death and the ensuing protests.