Madison mulls safety plans for police-free schools, including student-led oversight panel

A group that has fiercely advocated for removing police from Madison schools is set to defend before a School Board committee Thursday its own ideas for how to ensure safety in police-free schools, including creation of a student-led panel with investigatory power.
The proposals from Freedom Inc. and others come after years of debate over whether police should be stationed in schools, where they can respond quickly to an armed threat, but also may be quick to arrest students involved in fights or other disruptive or dangerous behavior.
They also come after a handful of high-profile incidents in recent years in which teachers attempting to enforce discipline were accused of being too aggressive with students, or in which teachers were fired for uttering racial slurs.
“We have significant racial disparities,” Gina R. Aguglia, a social worker and student and staff support employee within the district, said during a recent committee meeting. "That is something that MMSD continues to look at and think critically about every day. … The hope is to see all of these things that we’re putting into place to impact those significant racial disparities."
The School Board established the Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee made up of teachers, parents, union leaders, community and school board members over the summer to explore alternate methods of maintaining safety in Madison’s schools, after the board voted to remove Madison police officers, known as school resource officers, from buildings. The committee’s focus is to recommend budget and policy items to the School Board for a vote.
In July, the Madison City Council affirmed the School Board's decision, which came in the wake of local and national protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Local activist group Freedom Inc. has called for the removal of SROs from Madison schools for years, but School Board president Gloria Reyes, a former police officer, supported the program until Floyd's death and the ensuing protests.
“Now is the time to really start thinking of ways to make those changes,” said Mark Brown, director of school security for the district. “We really need to start concentrating more on putting our resources in places where it can actually help and actually start to move things in a positive direction.”
The safety and security committee’s guiding question asks how the district can be more proactive in promoting healthy student behavior, restorative justice philosophies and equitable school safety and climate.
“What does a three- to five-year restorative justice implementation plan look like? What does accountability look like?” School Board member and ad hoc committee chair Savion Castro asked members at the start of a November meeting.
A focus on community oversight
Freedom Inc. developed a plan to implement community-based accountability protocols in schools, without involving law enforcement, ahead of Thursday's committee meeting.
Their proposal includes the formation of an oversight committee led by young people that would oversee investigations of district staff who use police or discriminatory discipline practices against students.
“Things are often really, really great on paper,” Bianca Gomez, committee member and gender justice coordinator for Freedom Inc., said during the Nov. 19 meeting. “The question is what are we going to do when those policies are not implemented in the way that they’re supposed to be implemented? What are we going to do when people call police on children unnecessarily, or people harm children in schools?”
The proposed committee would have six youth advocates who have been disenfranchised by discriminatory discipline practices in the past, led by a member of Freedom Inc. and supported by two district-designated and funded staff members.
Under Freedom Inc.'s proposal the committee would have complete decision-making power over school safety and accountability policies within the district; oversee all district investigations of student, parent or family member complaints against school staff; and establish a process to protect students against retaliation after filing a complaint, among other measures.
Freedom Inc. is also seeking a monthly written report from the district on crimes or incidents that took place on school property and were reported to law enforcement or observed by school staff; the number of times law enforcement were called to district schools; and the number of arrests made by law enforcement, among other data.
What could school safety look like without police?
Another plan, developed in part by district social workers, includes counselors and behavior specialists in daily contact with students. When an incident arises, the school-based teams would determine whether the School District has decision-making authority before calling on local law enforcement for assistance.
“There has not been one time where an individual has called the police into a school without calling myself or (chief of school operations) Karen Kepler first,” Brown said. Brown began his tenure as the director of security for the district in September 2019, prior to his appointment he worked in the Madison Police Department for 20 years.
Situations that call for the assistance of local police under the proposal would include imminent threat to safety, incidents that involve substantial threat to the student or others, an incident that requires mandatory reporting, or if law enforcement were called by a student, parent or community member.
If law enforcement is needed, the school-based team would contact the central office critical response team, which consists of the district’s director of operations, security director and other behavioral health experts.
“There are times when we don’t really have a choice” in whether or not to call local law enforcement to intervene, Brown said. “Sexual assaults, attempted suicides, stuff like that, we’re considered mandatory reporters and we have to report that” to police.
If the team of school-based counselors, social workers and behavior specialists determines law enforcement isn’t necessary, and the School District has discretion over decision-making, they will determine next steps which could include school-based interventions or assistance from community partners.
“Having discretion doesn’t mean we won’t contact law enforcement,” Aguglia said. “Discretion means we aren’t required to, based on a state statute.”
Next steps, regardless of police involvement, require documenting the incident appropriately.
“It’s critical that we make sure that we’re documenting the reasons why and why not officers are being called into the school,” Wayne Strong, a committee member, said during the meeting. He pointed to a past situation the ended with law enforcement issuing a disorderly conduct citation to a student who was disruptive during class.
Intervention models without law enforcement include the use of restorative justice practices, in which parties to an incident are able to reconcile through direct communication. The school-based teams might also employ de-escalation techniques, family partnerships, team planning and problem solving, progressive consequences, social emotional teaching, risk assessment to determine if students are a threat to themselves or others, and referral to treatment or community resources.
The committee plans to finalize a student safety and security procedure to be presented to and voted on by the full board in the coming weeks.
