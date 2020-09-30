Madison, Milwaukee teachers' unions call for state order requiring virtual school

Local teachers unions in the state's two largest school districts are calling for officials to close school buildings around Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In a Wednesday press conference outside the state Department of Health Services building, Madison Teachers Inc. president Andy Waity and Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association president Amy Mizialko asked DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order all K-12 schools, colleges and universities to move online.

“Wisconsin cases are out of control with exponential growth,” Waity said. “We’ve seen unprecedented numbers over the past few weeks that continue to trend upwards. We must do more to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Palm took similar action in March, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Wisconsin. School buildings across the state remained closed for the spring semester, with districts providing varying levels of remote instruction.

This fall, decisions were left to local officials. Many of the state’s largest districts, including Madison and Milwaukee, have remained almost entirely virtual to start the year. Other public school districts as well as many private schools have returned to in-person instruction.