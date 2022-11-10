Madison middle school principal fired for off-color comments accidentally left on voicemail

The Madison School District fired a Black middle school principal after only two months on the job because of comments he mistakenly left on a job candidate’s voicemail that went “against the (district) vision of creating an anti-racist school culture and curriculum,” according to records released by the district Thursday.

Jeffrey Copeland was placed on leave from his position at Sennett Middle School on Sept. 13, and on Sept. 26, the district announced that he was no longer an employee.

According to the Sept. 6 voicemail, released in response to a Wisconsin State Journal public records request, Copeland said a job candidate who had a degree from a school in the Dominican Republic “could barely communicate with me” and that “they’re just giving people damn jobs.”

The “inappropriate remarks” were “extremely harmful and do not reflect the values that the district believes its leaders should possess,” Angie Hicks, district chief of secondary schools, said in her Sept. 26 termination letter to Copeland. “Your actions were unacceptable and should not be tolerated. Your behavior goes against the (district) vision of creating an anti-racist school culture and curriculum.”

Attempts to reach Copeland Thursday night were not successful. Copeland filed a grievance seeking to recover his job on Oct. 12. Attempts to reach his attorney in that matter also were not successful.

Many Sennett parents and staff were dismayed by Copeland’s sudden firing. During a School Board meeting shortly after he was let go, dozens of people questioned the move and asked that he be reinstated, saying bullying and damaging property at the Southeast Side school all but stopped under Copeland’s short tenure.

“You have the ability to save a school, save a staff, save 700 kids,” Tom Blau, who teaches eighth-grade language arts at Sennett, said at the time. “Please, we’re all begging you. Please just do what’s right” and “bring back Dr. Copeland.”

In the voicemail recording released by the district, Copeland can be heard telling the job candidate to give him a call back about an “employment opportunity.”

Then a conversation between him and another staff member can be heard in which the staff member says the candidate appears to have an interest in becoming a science teacher but that perhaps the candidate can obtain an emergency teaching license and get some training and work in special education.

Copeland then makes the remark about “giving people damn jobs” and says “I don’t like it. I swear I don’t. I ain’t going to change my mind.”

Hicks said in her letter that Copeland “made comments about the person not being from this country as well as your disapproval of his credentials.”

Copeland says something about a “country” in his comments on the voicemail, but it doesn’t sound as if he says anything about the candidate’s credentials. The district released three versions of the voicemail, two that are 1 minute and 17 seconds long and one that is 2 minutes and 42 seconds long. The shorter ones have a 4-second gap, presumably to redact the return phone number Copeland gives to the candidate. The longer one includes a gap of more than a minute.

This was to be Copeland’s first year as Sennett principal. In an Aug. 1 statement on the school’s Facebook page, Copeland wrote: “I am excited about the journey we will embark on together, the growth that will occur, and the relationships and community that will be built.” He said he looked forward to helping Sennett become “a competitive academic powerhouse.”

According to his resume, Copeland was previously an educator and principal in Atlanta. He attended Bethune-Cookman University and Troy State University, and received his doctorate from Argosy University.

The district has implemented a “leadership support plan” for the remainder of the school year, according to a notice to parents from Hicks. Susan Abplanalp and Randi Kubek, who both recently retired from the district, are serving as co-interim principals until a permanent replacement is found.