Madison, many area school districts close or delay classes after overnight snow

Madison and many other area school districts closed or delayed classes Thursday after heavy, wet snow fell overnight, ending before daybreak.

Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement that “due to significant snow accumulation and hazardous travel conditions” all schools will be closed and co-curricular activities canceled Thursday.

Details on how the district makes decisions on weather-related closings are available at its website.

School closings and delays for the area can be found at NBC15.

DeForest, Middleton-Cross Plains, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, Verona and Waunakee are among the local districts closed Thursday.

Madison said all city streets would be plowed Thursday, and asked people to choose off-street parking options and follow all day-time parking restrictions, the city said in a statement.

Streets Division plows worked on main roads all night, and the general plowing Thursday will feature about 150 pieces of equipment, including all available Streets Division plowing personnel and equipment, help from the Engineering and Parks divisions, and heavy equipment contractors.

Citywide plowing operations typically take 12 to 14 hours to complete, the city said.

Trash and recycling collection will start later Thursday morning to give plow trucks a chance to clear streets. Carts should be placed in driveways and terraces so they don’t interfere with snowplowing operations.

Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Ave. are closed Thursday.

Details on city plowing operations, parking restrictions and more are available at the city website.

