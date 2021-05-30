Madison looks to start the 2021-22 school year with a focus on student mental health

“Even kids that were learning in-person experienced challenges with feeling more disconnected from their friends because they would have to maintain social distancing at school,” Belton said.

Access to teachers and help during assignments was another contributing factor to increased mental health challenges, but students were explicit in not blaming their instructors because they understood the difficult circumstances educators were working through, according to the study.

“It’s like a perfect storm of factors that came together over the last year to really make it challenging for a lot of kids,” Belton said. “At the same time, we also noticed that kids had limited awareness of resources to help them with mental health-related concerns.”

Most high school students in the study said they would seek out support from friends or parents, but it was unclear if those peers or parents had the tools necessary to effectively help students with mental health struggles. Most of the students commented that their schools had a counselor, but many said they thought the counselor was too busy or overwhelmed to help them. Students also noted stigma surrounding mental health challenges as one of the main reasons they did not seek help.