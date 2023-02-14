Two Madison high schools are among those that will pilot an Advanced Placement course on African American history and culture that drew conservative outrage, then went through a curriculum makeover that prompted its own round of criticism.

The course was first piloted at 60 schools across the country this year, including one in Milwaukee, using a draft framework. Now with a revised curriculum, that pilot is expanding to hundreds of other schools next year, despite a conservative backlash led by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who banned the course in the Sunshine State.

By 2024-25, the course will be available to all schools.

The course will be offered at Memorial and East high schools in Madison in the fall. At least two other Wisconsin schools also will offer it.

The Waunakee, Verona and Sun Prairie school districts will not be part of the pilot come fall.

Verona spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said the district was unable to participate because the pilot program was full, but the social studies department is “eagerly planning to be able to offer the course in future years.”

Other area school districts did not respond to inquiries about whether they will offer the course next year.

As race and education continue to be hyper-polarizing topics in America today, the AP course has brought on conservative pushback, most notably from DeSantis.

Amid those criticisms, the College Board refined the course’s curriculum earlier this month, omitting many of the topics that angered conservatives. That prompted cries that the College Board was pandering to its critics, a charge the College Board disputes.

“We are proud of this course. But we have made mistakes in the rollout that are being exploited,” the College Board said in a letter last week after it was revealed the group had been in repeated contact with DeSantis over the last year about the course.

The Madison School District was interested in the course because it aligned with district priorities, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. The district then gauged interest from its high schools about implementing the course, and Memorial and East both showed interest.

“Since it is still in ‘pilot phase’ we wanted to intentionally only offer it to a small number of schools so that we had time to review the curriculum more thoroughly, learn and make adjustments and supplements to the course before going to scale,” LeMonds said.

Course scope

The course is intended to explore the diversity of Black communities in the United States using the broader context of Africa through a variety of lenses, from literature and politics, to geography and science. According to the course description, the class covers the history of early African kingdoms to the challenges African Americans experience today.

“The course will take students beyond the popular aspects of African American history to highlight the resistance movements and cultural traditions that influence modern history,” the course description for Madison East High School states. “Topics will include the reign of Queen Nzinga Mbande in northern Angola, the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Panthers. It will also include lesser-known activists like Valerie L. Thomas, the African American scientist who invented the Illusion transmitter at NASA.”

But in the finalized framework issued by the College Board, the course no longer covers topics such as Black queer studies, the Black Lives Matter movement, and writers and scholars associated with critical race theory.

Golda Meir High School in Milwaukee was among those first schools to pilot the program this year, and teacher Alex Janke said students have been engaged so far and that he’s received only positive feedback from the community.

Janke is in his second semester teaching the course, with 22 students in the class this spring.

“It’s been going really, really well so far. I’ve had a lot of kids who have been really interested in the class. It’s been very interesting from my perspective having to learn a lot of the content as well,” Janke said. “But overall, I’ve had pretty solid student engagement and a lot of really interesting topics that are brought up in here that make for a lot of really good debates in class. So, it’s been a lot of fun.”

In the classroom

The course is split into four units with a list of topics with required sources for each one, Janke said.

His students are working on research papers where they can explore any topic that fits within the class. One student is exploring the impact satire in the media has had on Black Americans, and another is looking at the impacts of discriminatory policies, Janke said.

The class is a studies class, Janke said, meaning it’s not a traditional history class, and they explore art, literature, poetry and more. He said the students really gravitate toward analyzing artwork.

The College Board’s revised curriculum won’t change a lot about how Janke teaches the course next year, he said.

“It’s helped to kind of clarify certain topics as to what exactly they’re looking for. And I know some of the sources have changed, so I’ve got to go back through and kind of reexamine those and what they all look like,” he said.

“But in terms for how I’ll actually teach the class or anything, there wasn’t anything too drastically that’s going to change that,” he said.

Janke said other schools have reached out to him to hear about his experience.

The course also will be expanded at Beloit Memorial High School in the fall, the only school in Rock County to offer it so far.

It’s unclear whether any other Wisconsin schools will be part of the expanded pilot program next year. The Wisconsin State Journal asked the College Board for a comprehensive list of Wisconsin schools that will be part of the pilot program but did not receive a response.

