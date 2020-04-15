Madison high schools will use ‘pass/no pass’ grading in second semester

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Second semester classes in Madison Metropolitan School District high schools will be on a “pass/no pass” grading system with no final exams for courses this year.

The district announced the grading change, one that districts across the country are considering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in an email to families on Monday that was also posted on the district’s website.

"It was a difficult decision for us to really think through and we spent a lot of time talking to our schools about this and also having conversations with some of our parent advisers," MMSD pathways and secondary programs director Cindy Green said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. "There's no perfect answer or decision here and we had to make one that we felt was going to be most beneficial for our students and especially for those that we're not able to engage during this time."