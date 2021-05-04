Madison high schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies as pandemic limits loosen

The Madison School District will hold 13 in-person graduation ceremonies this spring after canceling plans last year due to the pandemic, and most will take place at outdoor venues to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"We’re very excited in the fact that we’ll be able to celebrate our graduating seniors in person," Marvin Pryor, co-chief of schools for secondary education, said during a Madison School Board meeting Monday.
Jenkins and district staff were determined to hold in-person ceremonies for this year’s graduating seniors and so they developed a plan to do so and ran it past local health officials, Pryor said.
Current graduation plans are subject to change based on public health orders and spread of COVID-19 variants within the community.
“We hope everything remains the same so that we can have this festive celebration for all of our seniors,” Pryor said.
According to Public Health Madison and Dane County Emergency Order #16, which takes effect Wednesday, COVID-19 case numbers have wavered up and down slightly since the end of February, but overall the county appears to be in a period of sustained stability.
The stability as neighboring states are seeing increasing case rates boosted by the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant is promising, according to the PHMDC order.
The current COVID-19 case count is 9 out of 100,000 people in Dane County and 45.2% of residents have been fully vaccinated. PHMDC estimates the county could reach herd immunity if between 60% and 90% of residents become fully vaccinated.
Capital High and Malcolm Shabazz City High School will each hold one ceremony June 8 indoors at Monona Terrace with an hour break in between the two. East High School will hold two ceremonies June 11 outdoors at Breese Stevens Field and West High School will hold four ceremonies June 11 outdoors at Mansfield Stadium. La Follette High School will hold two different ceremonies on June 12 outdoors at Lussier Field and Memorial High School will hold three different ceremonies outdoors at Mansfield Stadium.
The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.
According to the PHMDC order, indoor gatherings where food or drink is not served must be limited to 500 people and must take place in a space where 6 feet of distance between households can occur. The city-county health department does not provide a maximum number of attendees for outdoor gatherings but does say the event must take place in an area where households can maintain 6 feet of distance.
Learning preference app
Also on Monday, the Madison School District enabled middle and high school students to opt back into in-person learning if they hadn’t already.
“This will be the last opportunity to opt in,” Pryor said.
The window to update a student’s learning preference will close on May 7. Those who want to return to in-person learning will return to classrooms on May 25.
Students are able to shift from in-person learning to online-only learning at any time.