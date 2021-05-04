Madison high schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies as pandemic limits loosen

Dane County high school graduation plans

Belleville School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at the Belleville Sports Complex on June 6 at 1 p.m.

Deerfield School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at John Polzin Field on June 6 at 1 p.m.

DeForest Area School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at DMB Community Bank Stadium on June 5 at 10 a.m.

Marshall School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors on the high school football field on June 5 at 1 p.m.

Middleton Cross Plains Area School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at Breitenbach Stadium on June 6 at 2 p.m.

Monona Grove School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at the Lake Mills High School L-Cat Stadium on June 5 at 11 a.m. The district's charter school, MG21, will hold its ceremony June 3 at 7 p.m. at MG21.

Mount Horeb School District: One in-person graduation ceremony indoors at the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum on June 6 at 3 p.m.

Stoughton Area School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at Collins Field on June 6 at 1 p.m.

Verona Area School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors at the high school varsity football field on June 12 at 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Heights School District: One in-person graduation ceremony outdoors on May 30 at 1 p.m. The district is also considering moving the ceremony indoors.

*Note: Cambridge, McFarland, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Waunakee did not respond.