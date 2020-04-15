Madison high school students to be graded on pass/no pass; 3,000 students without internet

Chad Wiese, executive director of building services, said the district is still working on "solutions that could be multi-faceted" to provide internet to those students.

It could include handing out internet hotspots, Wiese said, but he added there's a shortage of those devices. There could potentially be "free internet hubs" where families could drive to a certain location and be able to access WiFi there, Wiese said.

"We're doing what we can to be creative," he said. "But there's lots of logistics that go into internet access, many of which are out of the control of the School District and actually have more to do with public policy related to having private internet piped into households."

For a high school student to receive a "pass" in a second semester class, they will need to earn at least a D, or have 59.5% or higher in the course.

High school transcripts will include a footnote indicating those classes were graded on a pass/no pass system in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

If grades are needed to get into a college or to qualify for a scholarship, Kvistad said the district would be able to provide the specific letter grades a student earns in second semester classes.