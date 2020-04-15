Madison high school students to be graded on pass/no pass; 3,000 students without internet

Madison high school students will either pass or not pass classes during the second semester as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts traditional schooling, while more than 10% of Madison students lack internet access needed to take part in virtual learning, district officials said Wednesday.
With the aim of not penalizing students for circumstances out of their control, the Madison School District won't grade high school students on a traditional letter-based system in the third and fourth quarters, is freezing their GPAs, and implementing a pass/no pass grading system.
"We really took a lot of time and a lot of thought to make a decision we felt was going to serve the majority of our students the best and not harm students," Cindy Green, the district's executive director of secondary programs, said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. "We felt that a pass/no pass was the best way to go that was most equitable for all of our students."
Green said several factors led to the decision on high school grading, including a large number of students without internet at home as the district is in the middle of its second week of virtual learning.
A survey sent out to families earlier during the school closure, which began a month ago for Dane County schools, identified about 3,000 students in 1,800 to 1,900 households who didn't have internet.
Chad Wiese, executive director of building services, said the district is still working on "solutions that could be multi-faceted" to provide internet to those students.
It could include handing out internet hotspots, Wiese said, but he added there's a shortage of those devices. There could potentially be "free internet hubs" where families could drive to a certain location and be able to access WiFi there, Wiese said.
"We're doing what we can to be creative," he said. "But there's lots of logistics that go into internet access, many of which are out of the control of the School District and actually have more to do with public policy related to having private internet piped into households."
For a high school student to receive a "pass" in a second semester class, they will need to earn at least a D, or have 59.5% or higher in the course.
High school transcripts will include a footnote indicating those classes were graded on a pass/no pass system in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
If grades are needed to get into a college or to qualify for a scholarship, Kvistad said the district would be able to provide the specific letter grades a student earns in second semester classes.
Wednesday's news conference was an opportunity for reporters to ask about a range of areas being disrupted by the public health crisis and how the district is adjusting to it.
In the first week of virtual learning, attendance was up compared with traditional school.
Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support, said the district recorded a 92.7% attendance rate across all grades and schools last week, which was "slightly above our regular attendance rate."
Moving forward with virtual learning, students will be marked in attendance on Fridays if they've engaged with their teacher throughout the week, he said.
The district is also continuing to find ways to serve the 14% of the student body who have disabilities in the most individualized manner, said John Harper, executive director of student services.
Harper said the district has been providing services like speech therapy over the phone, and special education teachers are setting up times with families to provide individualized services remotely to students.
Teachers are also customizing hands-on activities to be printed out and sent to families whose children might not be able to engage virtually, he said.
"Purely online learning is not the answer for everyone," Harper said. "Virtual learning is not optimal, not ideal and is not preferred in many, many cases."
While the state's order to close schools is as of now set to expire after April 24, Kvistad said the district is looking at several options for summer school that could include in-person classes, virtual learning or not holding it altogether.
Chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said there isn't yet an estimate on how much the district's finances will be impacted by the pandemic because there are too many unknowns, but she expects the district will need to dip into its reserve fund this school year.
