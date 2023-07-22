They’re the city’s first line of defense in protecting students crossing busy roads, but Madison’s crossing guard squad is facing a dire shortage of workers.

Six weeks before school resumes, the city of Madison has a steep shortage of crossing guards. The city employs 46 crossing guards, in a mix of full-time and on-call positions. Ahead of a round of hiring in August, 15 permanent corners remain without guard coverage.

In a typical year, the guard program sees a deficit of nine or so guards, on the high end, said Alex Stewart, who coordinates crossing guards for the city’s West Side. Stewart attributes this particularly high shortage to school-scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Madison School District students returned to in-person instruction during the pandemic, there was a severe shortage of bus drivers. To compensate, the school district staggered start times for various schools so one bus driver could do multiple routes. That enabled one crossing guard to cover multiple schools, too. But now the district is phasing out the staggered schedule.

“With the school time changes, some of our guards who were doing two corners, we just had to tell them that it’s not possible going forward,” Stewart said. “That basically doubled our vacancies.”

The time switch combined with the typical end-of-season resignations have put coordinators in a tough spot.

The city has been focused on recruiting to fill the gaps. Current guards say it’s a pretty sweet gig: Ten to 15 hours a week in morning and afternoon split shifts, a starting wage of $18.91 and all school breaks and holidays off. The job also comes with freebies, including training, a uniform and an annual Metro Transit pass.

For many, though, the best perks are personal.

Good little job

In the nearly two years she’s been a crossing guard, Becky Galle has stopped traffic in all kinds of weather. Through every storm, though, she says the community has had her back: One neighbor knitted her scarf, another brought her a sun hat.

“This neighborhood is wonderful, they’re really kind and sweet,” she said. “The kids are awesome.”

Five days a week, Galle walks a few blocks from home to don her high-visibility vest for pedestrians and bicyclists near Lincoln Elementary. At the moment, her summer school spot at the corner of Badger Road and Cypress Way is marred by construction, so she traverses traffic cones and rubble to place warning signs in the middle of the road before the first groups come trotting along.

It’s a good little job, Galle says, one she’d like to see more people getting involved in.

“I don’t think enough people know about the job,” she said. “I’m trying to do some recruiting myself.”

The job also may come with a bit of local fame, as Bob Rettammel has found.

Over the winter, Rettammel appeared in a YouTube video with Pogie the Yogie, a local content creator.

Rettammel has been securing Madison’s crosswalks since 2016, from Anana to Hamilton. This summer, he’s been on summer school duty at Leopold Elementary, but come fall, he’ll be at Midvale.

The traffic of tiny feet and the tired faces of parents in the drop-off line are his primary motivators.

“You know so many kids, they look for you every day, you know, it’s just, I find it very joyful,” Rettammel said. “By me helping to support my community ... it’s little compared to what, every day the parents have to do.”

‘Vital role’

If the city can’t fill the positions, Stewart says the city will have to prioritize the corners that see the most student traffic and tap in more on-call guards. Schools and parents in impacted areas will be notified if certain corners can’t be staffed.

For the most part, district safety officials say the guard shortage isn’t much of a concern, citing regular meetings with traffic officials to mitigate problems that may arise. Most guards are concentrated on elementary schools, and surveys are done to determine where guard coverage is most needed.

“The crossing guard plays a vital role in getting kids safely to and from school,” Stewart said. “They are that human interference.”

Anyone interested in becoming a crossing guard can find more information on the city’s website, www.cityofmadison.com.