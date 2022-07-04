 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT | update

Madison fourth-grader Iliyan Hoskins takes 2 gold medals in judo competitions

Judo Gold

Iliyan Hoskins, a fourth-grader at Nuestro Mundo Community School, recently earned gold medals in national and international judo competitions.

 REGGIE HOSKINS

Madison fourth-grader Iliyan Hoskins won back to back gold medals in national and international judo competitions.

Iliyan won the USA Judo Junior Olympic Championships Bantam 5 Male Under 37kg division in San Jose, California, two weeks ago. Two days later, he won the International Judo Federation Junior Olympic Championships International Bantam 5 Male Under 37kg division.

His teammate, sixth-grader Kalej Galvan, won bronze at the International Judo Federation Junior Olympic Championships International in the Intermediate Male Under 38kg division.

“I was happy because it was such a big tournament and it was my coach’s dream,” said Iliyan, who attends Nuestro Mundo Community School.

He trains with Sensei Os Millan at Judo Jujitsu Madison.

After winning the national competition, Iliyan said, he “couldn’t believe” he also took home the gold in the international competition.

His father, Reggie Hoskins, and his sister, Yoanna, were there to watch him compete. His mother is Vanya Hoskins.

Next up for Iliyan is the USA Judo Presidents Cup Championships Nov. 20 in Irving, Texas.

School Spotlight

Each Monday, the State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin.

Send story ideas to Sandy Cullen at scullen@madison.com or 608-252-6137.

