Madison families split on whether to return to school; third of teachers won't return amid pandemic

District staff also noted a desire for widespread vaccination before returning to classrooms. Gov. Tony Evers said Monday the public won’t be able to receive the vaccine until June.

Madison Teachers Inc. issued a separate survey ahead the district's decision last week that asked members if they were ready to return to in-person learning for the third quarter and an overwhelming majority indicated they felt it was too soon to reopen classrooms.

“They asked a different question than us,” Jenkins said, “They asked a question about teachers feeling comfortable coming back, we asked how many felt like they could come back. It was different, from our survey to their survey, and anytime you have two different surveys, researchers will tell you, it is about the question: Was it the same, was it the same intent? And no it wasn’t.”

Families respond

Families surveyed appeared almost evenly split on whether to return their children to classrooms, with 38% preferring online-only learning and 39% being open to in-person instruction.

The remaining 28% of families who responded said they were unsure which they’d prefer, but the majority were less receptive to in-person learning due to concerns with the high number of cases or lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccine.