Madison families, educators continue to navigate pandemic-altered schooling

Still, she said her North Side family doesn’t have any health conditions that puts them at greater risk for the virus and that in some ways that puts them in a “privileged position.”

Virtual learning last spring was a “hot mess for everybody,” said Ana Luyet, who lives on Madison’s Near West Side with husband and two teenage daughters, 13 and 15, “but everybody did the best they could with the tools at their disposal.”

Teachers have “legitimate concerns” about their safety in returning, she said, and she’d like to see all teachers vaccinated before older students return. She’s fine with the comparatively slower pace of reopening in Madison but acknowledges that’s not the case for a lot of families who would have benefited from an earlier return. There’s no “perfect answer” to these questions, she said.

She would let her daughters decide whether they go back this school year, if it becomes an option for the seventh-grader and freshman. But Luyet has concerns about how schools would enforce mask-wearing, distancing and other restrictions.