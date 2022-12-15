Madison explores ways to expand driver's ed as pandemic worsens access

Madison leaders are considering ways to expand driver’s education in schools to combat inequities that have only grown worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the city’s Education Committee had an early discussion on the topic Wednesday night, beginning to wrap their heads around the issue and possible solutions.

The state slashed funding to driver’s education in schools around 2004, and ever since, districts have struggled to keep programs funded.

Since then, driver’s education has been flagged as an equity issue, since most students now have to pay for it out of pocket, hurting those who can’t afford it.

“This is a real barrier for our young people in terms of readiness for employment,” Ald. Tag Evers said.

The Madison School Board voted to add $100,000 of federal COVID relief funds to the current driver’s education programming, but leaders are hoping to do more.

Driver’s education isn’t offered in the Madison School District, but the district partnered with Madison School and Community Recreation, or MSCR, to launch a scholarship program in 2015.

Students of color from a low-income background are invited to apply for the program. In its first year, 50 students received help, according to MSCR executive director Janet Dyer, and since 2019 the program has served 120 students from all four of the district’s comprehensive high schools.

But that is only a fraction of the need.

There are typically about 750 students in the district who are invited to apply for a scholarship, and between 250-300 who do apply.

The pandemic has only worsened access, with a shortage of driver’s education instructors.

Of the 120 students who took driver’s education over the summer with MSCR, only about half have been able to start behind-the-wheel instruction because of a lack of teachers.

“That’s our biggest dilemma right now,” Dyer said.

MSCR has been working to negotiate with other private driver’s education providers to help students complete the behind-the-wheel portion of their training, and they’re hoping to recruit additional instructors in the district, likely with some of the additional funding the School Board allocated in its latest budget.

In schools, teachers typically take on driver’s education as a second job, according to Christine Bergan, director of driver education with CESA 2, a state agency that supports school districts in southeast Wisconsin, which offers its own driver’s education program.

As more teachers leave the field and schools struggle to find traditional teachers, adding driver’s education to their plates is often an afterthought.

Bergan said the pay can often deter teachers. CESA 2 currently pays $23 an hour for behind-the-wheel instruction, regardless of experience, and a $100 incentive for every 25 students who complete the course.

Becoming licensed can also be a barrier. Teachers who instruct driver’s education at a Department of Public Instruction-sanctioned program have to add a driving instruction license on top of an existing teacher’s license, Bergan said.

Instructors who teach in the private sector, however, are licensed through the Department of Motor Vehicles, and typically only need to be 19-years or older and hold a high school diploma or GED. Bergan said because of this, private partners may be a resource to address instructor shortages.

On top of teacher shortages, Bergan said COVID has also impacted scheduling. When a student shows symptoms or tests positive, they have to cancel their behind-the-wheel time, which usually also hurts another student who was set to observe the instruction.

Other costs of driver’s education add up, too, like insurance and gas.

Solutions sought

Committee members were eager to find ways to make driver’s education more accessible to Madison students.

MSCR plans to use the School Board’s funding boost to purchase additional behind-the-wheel slots through a private company for students who have completed the classroom portion but haven’t been able to get drive-time because of the instructor shortage.

The money will also likely be used to encourage more teachers to become driver’s education instructors, and possibly add another cohort of students in the fall, though completing the current cohort is a priority.

These funds aren’t permanent, though, and are only meant to last a year or two, Dyer said.

Other next steps aren’t exactly clear, but the committee has asked to see a cost estimate to provide scholarships for the roughly 750 students identified by MSCR who are most in need of support, as well as the 250-300 who typically apply for the scholarship.

This would likely cost hundreds of dollars per student.

No free ride

The cost for driver’s education through CESA 2 is currently between $450 and $460, depending on whether the classroom time is done in person or online, and students are typically also reimbursed for permits. Privately, it can cost more. Classroom and behind-the-wheel time costs $600 at 4 Lakes Driver Training School, for example.

“This feels like one of the more practical things we’ve actually tried to do as a committee,” Evers said. “If we could make some strides here and double or triple the number of students who can get driver’s education in our city, particularly low-income kids, I think that would be a major contribution.”

Others agreed, and said they believe there would be a groundswell of support from the public around the idea of creating more access to driver’s education.

“Who would be a political opponent to bringing it back in the schools or funding driver’s education?” Sup. Heidi Wegleitner said.

Solutions might be twofold, too. Tariq Saqqaf, the city’s racial equity and neighborhood resource team coordinator, said there may be opportunity to both expand and address barriers to driver’s education locally, but also to do advocacy at the state level.

“This is a thing that we can do,” Saqqaf said of solutions. “I think kind of allowing ourselves to be fueled by that personal agency because we can do a thing that actually has a pretty significant influence for a lot of young people and families.”

