The Madison School Board decided Monday to delay voting on changes to the district’s Behavior Education Plan that would have codified the ban on out-of-school suspensions for elementary school students.

“There are a number of occurrences across the school year that cause major harm, both in witnessing and physical harm to students or staff, that needs to be addressed,” Deborah Hoffman, superintendent of elementary schools for the Madison School District, said Monday. “It takes time to address these things, and I’m not asking (to use suspensions) because we think that out-of-school suspension is going to correct the behavior, but it takes time to de-escalate the situation.”

A moratorium on out-of-school suspensions has been in place since fall 2021.

Educators, though, said using only in-school suspension is making it more difficult to work with students’ families or bring in mental health resources when necessary.

In-school suspensions also require at least one staff member to spend several school days with a student, putting already short-staffed schools in a tough spot, Hoffman said. On the other hand, research shows that out-of-school suspensions do not change behavior and can actually lead to more suspensions in the future.

Black students in the district are also disproportionately likely to receive out-of-school suspensions.

During the 2019-20 school year, 60% of fourth- and fifth-grade students given out-of-school suspensions were Black, according to data presented to the board in 2021, when Black students made up 19% of the district’s population.

Although board members approved other changes to the Behavior Education Plan Monday, they’ll now spend more time discussing how to find a balance between the benefits and drawbacks of suspensions for elementary students. Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad and board members proposed scheduling a special work group meeting in July to discuss the issue further.

“I think we still need to work towards a solution,” board treasurer Ali Muldrow said Monday. “My hope is that the solution promotes student wellness and mental health, that our interventions are developmentally appropriate and that they are de-stigmatized and not used to criminalize young people.”

It’s recommended that schools respond to behavior incidents with mental health and wellness services, Hoffman said, such as working with a school social worker, guidance counselor or psychologist. But it takes time to assemble this team and to determine why a behavior is happening.

“That doesn’t just happen within five minutes after an event occurs,” Hoffman said. “To have no time between when an event occurs and moving back to instructional practices is, I’m not going to even say it’s very challenging. It’s almost unreasonable.”

Lili Hangartner, the district’s coordinator of progressive discipline, said building a trusting relationship with a student and their family also takes time.

“Determining student needs is a process — it can be environmental, family-related, mental health,” Hangartner said.

School social workers often need to supervise in-school suspensions for entire school days and can’t work with other students as a result. Additionally, only some school staff are fully trained in behavior de-escalation strategies. Hoffman said administration is working toward training more staff in this area.

“If we’re going to have a really robust set of consequences that we’re planning to implement, then we have to have the proper staffing to do it,” board member Laura Simkin said Monday.

