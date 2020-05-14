Madison East students create ‘the most historic yearbook’

With school closed from mid-March until the end of the year, many of the activities that were expected to fill the book’s pages have been cut. No spring sports, prom or club field trips. So the students adjusted, and have been using social media to ask their peers to help them fill it creatively.

“It’s honestly a bit of a struggle at some points for some of the requests because I feel like some people are just trying to survive, which is fine," Ruby said. "I just want to make sure everyone’s OK. We were hoping for a little bit more of a response, but I think if we just keep pushing it, maybe we’ll get more people involved.

“It’s all about just staying in connection.”

With prom, for example, Ruby said they’re making a “Prom, what if?” page.

“People already had their stuff, might as well take a picture,” she said.

Olivia said they’re still contacting spring sports teams to talk with those who would’ve participated about how they’re training at home or making sure they’re prepared to play again whenever they can.