Madison East students create ‘the most historic yearbook’

The theme for the Madison East High School yearbook seemed clever when it was decided in the fall: “Looking Ahead with 2020 Vision.”
It “ended up being a bit ironic,” East junior Ruby Marine said, given how unexpected the last three months of the school year have been.
Ruby is part of the class that is continuing to put together the school’s yearbook, the annual documentation of the year’s events.
Traditionally, sports teams, dances and a tribute to the graduating seniors fills pages that get covered with signatures from others at the school shortly after it’s distributed. This year, documenting the unusual end to the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic has taken precedence.
“We’re really just trying to document as much as we can because it’s definitely going to be the most historic yearbook we’ll have,” Ruby said. “I’m just honored to be a part of it, personally.”
It’s important to have “firsthand accounts” of this time for people in the future to study what the experience was like, senior Olivia Penner said, “to leave a record for us to show our families and our friends and other people in the school, years down the road, what happened and what our experiences were like."
With school closed from mid-March until the end of the year, many of the activities that were expected to fill the book’s pages have been cut. No spring sports, prom or club field trips. So the students adjusted, and have been using social media to ask their peers to help them fill it creatively.
“It’s honestly a bit of a struggle at some points for some of the requests because I feel like some people are just trying to survive, which is fine," Ruby said. "I just want to make sure everyone’s OK. We were hoping for a little bit more of a response, but I think if we just keep pushing it, maybe we’ll get more people involved.
“It’s all about just staying in connection.”
With prom, for example, Ruby said they’re making a “Prom, what if?” page.
“People already had their stuff, might as well take a picture,” she said.
Olivia said they’re still contacting spring sports teams to talk with those who would’ve participated about how they’re training at home or making sure they’re prepared to play again whenever they can.
Students have also had to learn how to work on the yearbook from home, as working at school was done with software like Photoshop and InDesign that they don’t have on their personal devices. Olivia said, “it’s been tricky,” but they’ve adjusted pretty well with their teacher for the class, April van Buren.
“It’s very different, but you get used to it eventually,” Ruby said.
Van Buren wrote in an email that some students have been "diving in" to do extra work during the school closure. Olivia said that “the motivation aspect” of school-from-home has been the hardest part for her, and Ruby said she's picked up some extra page spreads to help out.
Whether at the district-sponsored in-person senior celebration — on a date-to-be-determined later this year — or a cast party for the show Olivia and her peers had to miss when events were canceled, the senior still wants to collect the traditional signatures — at some point.
