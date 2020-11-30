Madison East High School student youngest yet to die of COVID-related illness in Wisconsin

The family took him to his regular doctor at Dean Clinic, where he tested negative for COVID-19 and the medical staff said he likely had a stomach flu, Milton Morocho said. Isai didn’t have respiratory symptoms, his father said.

After the vomiting and diarrhea didn’t go away, the family took Isai to the doctor again, his father said. It’s not clear when. Providers checked his heart and lungs and said they were fine, Milton Morocho said. He said they didn’t do another COVID-19 test.

“They checked him out well. I had confidence in what the doctor said,” he said.

But when Milton Morocho returned from work one day, apparently the day before Thanksgiving, Isai was sitting down and said he felt sorry and afraid. He said he was hungry and had a snack. Soon after, his father said, he appeared to have passed out suddenly. Milton Morocho said he tried to resuscitate his son until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital.

After his death, someone at the hospital told him Isai had pneumonia related to COVID-19, Milton Morocho said. The State Journal

He said he’s not sure where Isai might have contracted a coronavirus infection. He encouraged people to wear masks and get tested but didn’t say if he or others in the family had recently been tested.

