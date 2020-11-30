Madison East High School student may be youngest yet to die of COVID-related illness in Wisconsin

Milton Morocho said he’s not sure where Isai might have contracted a coronavirus infection. He encouraged people to wear masks and get tested but didn’t say if he or others in the family had recently been tested.

“It could have been any of us,” he said. “We could have been asymptomatic.”

A friend of Isai's family, Maria A. SantaCruz, put together a GoFundMe account, the proceeds of which will go toward funeral costs.

Remembrances

Contributors to the fund shared their memories of Isai on the webpage.

"Isai was my student last year; he was sweet and funny and he cared deeply about his friends. We are heartbroken for his family and are sending all our love," wrote Sarah and Brad Motl.

"We will miss you forever, Isai. Your smile brighten so many hearts. You always focused on the positive, you listened to me whenever I needed to talk, you made me laugh … and I am forever grateful for you," wrote Amir Lee.

The school scheduled support times for students via the online meeting service Zoom on Monday and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.