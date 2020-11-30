Madison East High School student dies of COVID-19-related illness, principal says

A Madison East High School junior died last week after "a brief, COVID-related illness,” East High principal Brendan Kearney said in an email Sunday to students and families.

Isai Morocho was “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” as well as “an excellent student who enjoyed theatre and had talked of becoming a chef and owning his own business,” Kearney said in his note.

“Receiving news like this in a time when we are unable to gather and meet in person is especially difficult and we all have our own ways of coping with loss,” Kearney wrote. “Students, I want you to know that if you are feeling grief or anxiety, or if you have questions, you are not alone. Our East student support team is here for any of you who need us.”

The school has scheduled support times for students via the online meeting service Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teachers were to share the news of Morocho’s death and information about available support during classes Monday morning.