Madison district requiring masks outdoors for elementary and middle school students, staff

Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff in elementary and middle schools will have to wear masks outdoors as well as inside for at least the first quarter of the school year.
The district announced an expanded mask mandate Wednesday, the day before school begins for many students. The rule, which applies to staff, families and visitors, goes beyond the Public Health Madison & Dane County mandate, which requires masks indoors for those ages 2 and up.
“This decision comes after recent collaborative discussions on local COVID conditions, and to stay ahead of evolving risks associated with the Delta variant on unvaccinated children,” the district’s announcement said. “Throughout the pandemic, the district has worked closely with our panel of local health advisors, whose expertise informs our practices, along with guidance from local, state, and national public health organizations.”
District officials had announced their own mask mandate in July, weeks before PHMDC announced a countywide mandate. It was among the mitigation measures put in place as the district prepared to welcome nearly all of its students back for full-time, in-person instruction.
The situation has changed since then, however, amid the rise of the Delta variant. That includes the district adding a virtual option for grades 4K-5 just a week before the year began, for which it received five times the number of applicants it initially had capacity for.
“Locally, positive Delta variant cases have spiked at an alarming pace, with positive Dane County cases growing exponentially from 10 new cases a day in July, to 93 a day in August,” the district wrote. “This local data is consistent with what is being experienced nationally, as school districts across the country have been forced to send large numbers of unvaccinated students home to quarantine only days after the start of their school year.”
The district’s advisers “unanimously recommended outdoor masking for elementary and middle school students,” according to the announcement. Students under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine.
“Although we are asking elementary and middle schools to adhere to outdoor masking for the first quarter of the school year, we will continue monitoring local conditions,” the district said. “As our metrics change, our safety mitigation strategies will be adjusted accordingly.”
District officials are also working on a plan that would mandate staff vaccinations after the School Board approved a resolution supporting such a measure on Monday night. A vote is expected on a policy in late September.
