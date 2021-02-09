Madison district provides more detail on what in-person school would look like, no date set for return

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A part of this preparation is our schools providing information like what you see in this video, to ensure families have the information they need to make the best and most informed decisions possible for when we do return," LeMonds wrote.

Students would eat within their classroom and take their specials classes — phy ed, music and art — virtually whether they are at school or at home.

“Public Health asks that we ensure that student and employee groupings are as static as possible by having the same group of students stay with the same staff as much as possible,” a district Q&A on reopening states. “As long as students stay in cohorts, it is permissible to have them move from space to space, but it is safest to remain in classrooms as much as possible.”

Recess will continue with students going outside, but students will remain with their classmates. Outdoor areas will be divided into zones and classes will rotate through them, according to the video.