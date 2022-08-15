Madison day camp brought together arts and canoeing

When Maria Schirmer Devitt heard a Madison organization was looking for summer camp ideas and teachers, her thoughts turned to a way to combine her love of art and canoeing.

So one of a handful of ideas she proposed was for an “art on the lake” camp where youths would do both activities, sometimes painting as they sat in their boats.

“I didn’t know if art on the lake was going to be too weird, too impossible,” Schirmer Devitt said.

So she was pleased when she got an enthusiastic response from Jenn Morea, education and outreach director of Arts + Literature Laboratory.

“I will never forget. She said, ‘You are the artist I have been waiting for,’” Schirmer Devitt said of Morea’s response.

So the two of them took Schirmer Devitt’s “paragraph idea” and planned a summer camp that ultimately was named “Art and Canoeing.” It was done in part by tapping into Schirmer Devitt’s connection to Rutabaga Paddlesports. Through a partnership, Rutabaga provided the canoes, other equipment and staff to help with paddling.

The all-day, weeklong camp, which was open to children ages 7 to 10, is just one of the summer arts camps being run by the Arts + Literature Laboratory. It was based at the Tenney Park beach on Lake Mendota. The children made some art there and at other times made it while they sat in a canoe or at a place they’d paddled to.

Schirmer Devitt, who earned a master’s degree in social work before going back to school for art and design, said she came up with the idea by thinking back to her own childhood.

“I was thinking about what would 10-year-old Maria had loved to do,” she said. “I loved being outside. It was a time for me when I felt like I could be myself in a different way. Art was another place like that for me.”

‘Duck Lit Lab’

The seven children in the camp, which ended Friday, thought of themselves as ducks who ventured out from their nest at Tenney Park each day and came up with the name “Duck Lit Lab,” Schirmer Devitt said.

The campers started by paddling on the Tenney Park lagoon one day, advanced to the Yahara River and then canoed to Burrows Park. By the last day, the campers paddled on Lake Mendota to the Memorial Union Terrace, where they wrote poems about nature and created watercolor paintings. Then they paddled back and did some chalk art on the sidewalk next to the beach shelter.

While the campers eventually got to swim in Lake Monona and Lake Mendota, the Tenney Park beach was closed at the start of camp because of poor water quality. That led to discussion about the issue and chalk drawings that depicted suggestions on how to take care of the lake, or generally improve the environment, or what campers were grateful for in regard to the lakes.

Second-grader Charlie Parker’s drawing depicted a person going up to bed and wishing the lake was clean and then waking up to find it had happened as if by magic.

Fifth-grader Eila Frederickson’s chalk drawing depicted a red car, and she wrote “stop pollution, turn off your car.” She said that was to encourage people to stop idling in their vehicles.

“I’ve been trying to appreciate our resources because one day we had to make paint brushes out of nature, which was really hard, but also they worked really well,” Eila said about what she learned in camp.

Eila said she made her brush by using grass for the bristles and a stick for the handle.

‘Jazz it up’

Art projects included making portable art kits and then using the sketchbooks in a “secret area” where a tiny chunk of land that juts out into Lake Mendota is secluded by trees and other vegetation. They also made and decorated tote bags out of old T-shirts.

One afternoon they collected wildflowers and other plants and formed teams to create a large mandala in the shape of a peace symbol with a heart inside. Below it in the grass they spelled out “To the World” in wildflowers.

On the day they made papier-mache masks, the campers talked about what someone might not know just by looking at them. Then on the last morning, the campers wrote something about who they are on the insides of their masks.

Fourth-grader Arturo Trinidad Meyo said his favorite art project was making his mask, but meeting friends was what he most liked about the camp overall.

Third-grader Allison Guzy came up with an idea for the campers to make gifts for each other. They were either found objects, snacks or things they created such as poems or the origami made by sixth-grader Gabriel Zarate Mitidieri. Allison brought plastic Easter eggs to hide the gifts. She saw it as a way to take a traditional egg hunt and “jazz it up a little,” she said.

Schirmer Devitt works as a lead artist at Developing Artist Murals and Alliances and has been a resident artist at the Goodman South Madison Library through the Bubbler program. She said one satisfying aspect of the camp was how the campers got to know and appreciate each other.

“The kids made it really special. There are definitely things I would change and do differently and there were a lot of things that I learned,” she said. “It feels pretty magical that it happened.”

