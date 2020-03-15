Madison, Dane County school districts closed starting Monday

All Dane County public schools are closed immediately, local officials announced Sunday.
The announcement Sunday from Dane County and City of Madison officials followed orders from Gov. Tony Evers Friday to close all public and private K-12 schools across Wisconsin starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Schools can reopen at April 6 at the earlier, according to Evers’ order.
The Madison Metropolitan School District and some others had announced plans to close after the school day on Tuesday to give them time to plan for things like food distribution to students who need it and giving optional instructional resources for students to have at home if they choose to continue school work.
You have free articles remaining.
"This will be challenging for the entire community, but together with our neighborhood partners, we will do everything we can to support our students, families and staff," MMSD said in its announcement of the closure. "It is very important that families understand that when school is closed, we will not have required academic instruction."
Letters sent to families Sunday afternoon from multiple school districts confirmed the closure plan, which is set to be announced by officials at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.
Saying it would be in touch "very soon," the district said it will provide updates throughout this afternoon, evening and into the coming weeks.
"Schools and district staff are working around the clock to deliver critical updates today on how to pick up any medications kept at school, where to access nutritious meals around Madison and other key details," the announcement states.
Earlier Saturday, the public health department updated its orders to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people to include places of worship and religious gathering centers.