Madison, Dane County school districts closed starting Monday

All Dane County public schools are closed immediately, local officials announced Sunday.

The announcement Sunday from Dane County and City of Madison officials followed orders from Gov. Tony Evers Friday to close all public and private K-12 schools across Wisconsin starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Schools can reopen at April 6 at the earlier, according to Evers’ order.

The Madison Metropolitan School District and some others had announced plans to close after the school day on Tuesday to give them time to plan for things like food distribution to students who need it and giving optional instructional resources for students to have at home if they choose to continue school work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"This will be challenging for the entire community, but together with our neighborhood partners, we will do everything we can to support our students, families and staff," MMSD said in its announcement of the closure. "It is very important that families understand that when school is closed, we will not have required academic instruction."